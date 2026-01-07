AI/ML Innovations Inc.: AI/ML Appoints Erik Suokas as Chief Operating Officer to Accelerate Commercial Execution and Operational Scale

Appointment Supports AIML's Commercial Execution and Operational Scale as the Company Advances Its AI-Driven Cardiac Platform

Leadership Addition Aligns Revenue, Delivery, and Product Execution as AIML Transitions from Innovation to Scale

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company"), (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), is pleased to announce the appointment of Erik Suokas as Chief Operating Officer, strengthening the Company's leadership team as it advances into its next phase of commercialization and scale.

Mr. Suokas will oversee AIML's day-to-day operations and execution across commercial strategy, contract discipline, delivery readiness, and cross-functional alignment. He will work closely with Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Esmat Naikyar, Chief Product Officer, to convert growing commercial momentum into repeatable revenue and scalable delivery.

Purpose-Built Leadership for AIML's Next Phase

AIML has reached a pivotal stage in its evolution - transitioning from platform development and validation into revenue execution, customer delivery, and operational scale. The appointment of a Chief Operating Officer reflects the Company's focus on pairing innovation with disciplined execution as it expands commercial relationships across clinical, wellness, and enterprise health markets.

Mr. Suokas brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across healthcare, MedTech, SaaS, and regulated clinical environments, with a consistent track record of building teams, accelerating revenue, and operationalizing growth in complex, cross-border markets.

Most recently, Mr. Suokas served as National Director at Sun Nuclear North America, a leading provider of quality assurance and software solutions for radiation oncology and medical physics, where he launched the Canadian direct-sales organization and drove approximately 200% revenue growth in under two years by transitioning the business from a distributor-based model to a direct enterprise sales approach. Earlier in his career, Mr. Suokas held senior commercial and operational roles at Canadian Orthodontic Partners, supporting acquisitions and integration across Canada and the United States, as well as leadership positions at Abbott Medical, St. Jude Medical, Align Technology, and Medtronic. His experience spans cardiology, diagnostics, enterprise healthcare procurement, and regulated market delivery.

Mr. Suokas holds a Doctor of Chiropractic (DC), Juris Doctor (JD), and MBA, providing a rare combination of clinical insight, legal fluency, and operational rigor-capabilities that align directly with AIML's need to execute complex commercial agreements while maintaining clinical and regulatory discipline.

Leadership Commentary

"Erik joins AIML at exactly the right time," said Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO of AIML. "We have strong technology, growing market interest, and expanding commercial discussions. The next step is disciplined execution-closing revenue, moving customers into delivery, and scaling responsibly. Erik has done this before in complex healthcare environments, and he brings clarity, calm leadership, and operational accountability to fast-moving organizations."

"AIML has built something genuinely special at the intersection of AI, cardiac intelligence, and real-world application," said Erik Suokas, Chief Operating Officer. "What excites me most is the opportunity to help translate that innovation into customer outcomes-securing revenue, supporting delivery, and building the operating systems that allow the Company to scale with confidence."

"From a product and engineering perspective, Erik's appointment is a major advantage," said Esmat Naikyar, Chief Product Officer of AIML. "He deeply understands healthcare customers, delivery expectations, and operational constraints. That alignment ensures our product innovation continues to translate into real-world impact as we grow."

Strengthening AIML's Operating Platform

As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Suokas will focus on strengthening AIML's operating backbone - ensuring commercial agreements are delivery-ready, aligning product commitments with execution capacity, and building cadence across teams. His role is designed to support AIML's expanding commercial footprint while maintaining clinical rigor, customer trust, and long-term scalability

