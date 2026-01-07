Datavault AI Inc: Datavault AI Announces Experiential Marketing Collaboration with New York's Fifth Avenue Luxury Retailer Riflessi to Enable Sponsored Immersive 3D Digital Twins of Inventory with ADIO and DVHOLO

Riflessi to Deploy Digital Twins of Luxury Fashion Lines of Brunello Cucinelli, Gucci, Tom Ford, Kiton and Tommy Hilfiger among other Leading Brands with Interactive DVHOLO

3D Holographic Display in New York's Fifth Avenue Fashion District

PHILADELPHIA, PA AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DVLT), a leader in data experience, valuation, and monetization technologies, today announced a collaboration with Riflessi, a premium Fifth Avenue retail destination in New York City frequented by global consumers and internationally-recognized fashion and lifestyle labels. The collaboration is designed to install Datavault AI's DVHOLO and ADIO technology in February 2026 and aims to generate new revenue by leveraging data and content through customized displays of luxury fashion while enabling sponsored immersive advertising experiences through Datavault AI's DVHOLOTM holographic display platform and ADIO spatial audio technology.

Through Datavault AI's technology stack, these brands-and others operating within or adjacent to the Riflessi ecosystem-can sponsor immersive holographic visuals and experiences that enhance brand storytelling while generating measurable engagement metrics and consumer conversion. The combined technologies enable fashion brands to present upcoming collections to targeted audiences in advance of release, supporting pre-sale initiatives.

Sponsored Immersive Media Within High-Value Physical Retail Spaces

Datavault AI's approach transforms physical retail environments into measurable, sponsor-ready media assets. Using DVHolo and ADIO, brands may deploy dynamic holographic content and directional audio messaging within designated in-store and storefront zones, creating immersive experiences aligned with seasonal campaigns, product launches, or brand activations.

These sponsored placements are designed to increase dwell time, elevate consumer engagement, and produce anonymized interaction signals-such as impressions, engagement duration, and spatial interaction patterns. Datavault AI's proprietary data valuation framework enables these signals to be structured as monetizable data assets while maintaining consumer privacy and regulatory compliance.

"I've been in media for over 16 years across television, long-form storytelling, and iconic outdoor billboard platforms. Showcasing the DVHOLO and ADIO technologies on one of the most iconic fashion streets in New York City at Riflessi will be a game changer for brands. This technology has the potential to scale rapidly across New York City and other major global cities," said VinceCaruso, Managing Member of Riflessi Media Group LLC.

NYIAX: Enabling Transactional Advertising and Data-Backed Media Networks

The collaboration is expected to be further expanded by Datavault AI's relationship with NYIAX Inc. ("NYIAX"), a Nasdaq-powered trading platform for advertising, media, and data contracts, once the NYIAX transaction is completed. NYIAX provides the financial and contractual infrastructure that allows immersive advertising inventory-such as hologram placements and spatial audio sponsorships-to be priced, standardized, and transacted in a transparent and auditable manner.

Following Datavault AI's acquisition of NYIAX, Datavault AI will be able to integrate its engagement data and experiential media inventory with NYIAX's marketplace capabilities and brands working with Riflessi can participate in data-verified advertising networks that move beyond estimated impressions. This structure enables advertisers to sponsor physical-digital experiences with clearly defined metrics, contract terms, and performance validation.

Building Scalable Luxury Retail Media and Data Monetization Models

Together, Datavault AI, Riflessi, and NYIAX demonstrate how luxury retail locations can evolve into next-generation media nodes-where physical foot traffic, immersive engagement, and advertising sponsorship converge. This collaboration reflects Datavault AI's broader strategy to bridge real-world environments with institutional-grade data monetization and advertising infrastructure, creating scalable opportunities across retail, media, and experiential marketing.

