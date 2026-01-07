Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026
Lime Technologies AB: Lime accelerates its growth in Germany with new deals and a strategic acquisition

7.1.2026 12:05:01 CET | Lime Technologies AB (publ) | Investor News

Lime?Technologies?AB?(publ) is strengthening its position in Germany through new deals and a strategic acquisition. Over the past six months, the company has welcomed several customers within the utility vertical, most recently Iqony?Fernwärme and Stadtwerke?Langenfeld, and is now acquiring a portal solution with an established customer base among German utility companies.

"Winning several larger deals shows that we are truly gaining ground in the German market. The potential is considerable?- both in market size and in the need for digitalisation?- and our combination of industry expertise and software gives us a clear competitive advantage," says Tommas?Davoust, CEO of?Lime?Technologies.

STRATEGIC ACQUISITION STRENGTHENS LOCAL PRESENCE
As part of its long-term growth strategy, Lime?has acquired a portal solution from?E.ON?One. The solution simplifies and shortens the complex connection process to the power grid?- a key element in the digital transformation of utility companies.

"The acquisition enables us to address another business-critical process for our customers. At the same time, we gain an existing customer base, which helps us build new relationships and strengthen brand recognition," Tommas?continues.

The portal will initially remain a stand-alone product and will gradually be integrated as a module within Lime?CRM. The transaction is financed with existing cash and is not expected to have a material impact on Lime's growth or profitability in the coming quarters.

ADVANCING ITS POSITION IN A GROWING VERTICAL
Lime has spent several years developing its German operations with a particular focus on the utility sector?-?the company's largest vertical in the Nordic region. The market comprises many local players with complex customer processes that require industry-specific solutions beyond traditional CRM systems. With more than twenty?years of experience in the sector, Lime?has established a differentiated offering that is now gaining strong traction in Germany.

"We are very positive about the opportunity to continue building a strong local presence. With ongoing investments in both new sales and existing customers, combined with an active acquisition agenda, we are well equipped for the next phase,"?Tommas?concludes.

Contacts

  • Jennie Everhed, Head of Communications & Investor Relations, +46 (0)720 80 31 01, jennie.everhed@lime.tech
  • Tommas Davoust, CEO & Managing Director, +46 730991062012, tommas.davoust@lime.tech

About Lime Technologies AB (publ)

Lime helps businesses to become better at customer care. The company develops and sells digital products for development and management of customer relationships. Lime was founded in 1990 and has over 500 employees. The company has offices in Lund, Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö, Oslo, Copenhagen, Utrecht, Assen, Cologne, Helsinki and Krakow. Their customers include everything from sole traders to large organisations. www.lime-technologies.com

