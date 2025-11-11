Lime Technologies AB: Tommas Davoust new CEO of Lime Technologies

11.11.2025 08:59:01 CET | Lime Technologies AB (publ) | Inside information

Lime Technologies AB (publ)'s Board of Directors today announced the appointment of Tommas Davoust as the new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. He will take on the role on 1 January. Tommas currently holds the position as Business Unit Manager of Lime's largest business area, Lime CRM, and has held several key positions within the company since joining in 2017.

"I am truly honoured by the trust shown in me by the Board and the company as a whole. I have a clear vision and plan for Lime. Our organisation and business model are built to capture the major opportunities emerging from technological shifts such as automation and AI. The combination of tailored software and deep industry expertise enables us to continue creating even greater business-critical value for companies across Europe," says Tommas.

Current CEO Nils Olsson has decided to leave Lime after twenty years with the company, including five years as CEO. A potential CEO transition has been part of Lime's long-term planning and is therefore well prepared.

"First and foremost, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Nils, who has been crucial in building Lime into the company it is today. This is a good time for the transition, and in true Lime spirit, the recruitment has been made internally. With responsibility for over seventy per cent of Lime's operations, Tommas has a strong understanding of the business and is a driving force in the strategic shift towards an increasing share of recurring revenue. He is the right person to accelerate the company's competitive development and internationalisation," says Erik Syrén, Chairman of the Board.

Nils will continue in his role as CEO until Tommas officially takes on the position on 1 January.

"After nearly two decades at Lime, I am both proud and grateful to have been part of everything from geographic expansion and outstanding product development to acquisitions and the IPO. Both for me personally and for Lime as a company, the timing is right for a handover to Tommas. He is not only a sharp strategist who makes things happen, but also a true culture bearer and team player. I am confident that Tommas will do an excellent job and continue delivering what Lime does best - strong customer value and profitable growth driven by great people," says Nils.

Disclosure regulation

This information constituted inside information prior to publication. This is information that Lime Technologies AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons mentioned, at 08.59 CET on 11 November, 2025.

Contacts

Erik Syrén, Chairman of the Board, +46707385072, erik.syren@monterro.com

About Lime Technologies AB (publ)

