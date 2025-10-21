Lime Technologies AB: Improved growth and key deals across our verticals

21.10.2025 07:50:01 CEST | Lime Technologies AB (publ) | Quarterly report

THE THIRD QUARTER 2025

Net sales MSEK 175.1 (158.1), rendering a sales growth of 11 %. Adjusted for currency effects sales increased by 12 %

Recurring revenue MSEK 126.5 (111.6), rendering a growth of 13 %

The 12-month recalculated recurring revenue, Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), at the end of the third quarter 2025 was MSEK 510.8 (454.1), rendering an ARR growth of 13 %

EBITA MSEK 43.7 (39.3), rendering an EBITA margin of 25 % (25)

Adjusted EBITA margin 25 % (25)

Operating income, EBIT, MSEK 34.6 (32.7)

Cash flow from current operations MSEK 27.4 (44.5)

Net income MSEK 25.4 (21.4)

Basic earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.91 (1.61), and diluted to SEK 1.90 (1.60)

JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2025 (THE PERIOD)

Net sales MSEK 546.3 (501.8), rendering a sales growth of 9 %. Adjusted for currency effects sales increased by 10 %

Recurring revenue MSEK 373.2 (327.9), rendering a growth of 14 %

EBITA MSEK 133.7 (124.2), rendering an EBITA margin

of 24 % (25) Adjusted EBITA margin 25 % (25)

Operating income, EBIT, MSEK 106.1 (96.4)

Cash flow from operating activities MSEK 129.7 (136.4)

Net income MSEK 79.7 (65.3)

Basic earnings per share amounted to SEK 5.98 (4.91), and diluted to SEK 5.95 (4.86)





CEO's comments: Improved growth and key deals across our verticals

Driven by the good momentum in new sales and a mission-critical offering, we are continuing to win significant deals within our target verticals-particularly in the German utility market. This, coupled with increased activity among existing customers, has resulted in an 11% growth in sales for the quarter. Our software-based annual recurring revenues (ARR) are also growing steadily by 13% and profitability remains solid, with an EBITA margin of 25%.

A strong finish and a gradual shift toward increased ARR

The market climate remains challenging given the global situation, but despite this, we are ramping up our sales activities after the holiday period and ending the quarter by welcoming several key customers. Simultaneously, we are continuing our long-term strategic transition. Our software platform becomes increasingly efficient, accelerating customisation, integration and workflow development. This gradually reduces the proportion of Expert Services and strengthens our recurring software revenue (ARR). Additionally, the integration of AI into our products and internal processes has been delivering significant efficiency gains, creating new opportunities to deliver greater value to our customers in less time. In August, we welcomed 35 new employees, with an increased emphasis on sales. This strategic investment is aimed at fuelling future growth and improving margins.

Breakthroughs in Germany and positive momentum in vertical markets

The success of our flagship product, Lime CRM, continues to validate our vertical strategy, which is focused on the utility, real estate, wholesale and membership segments. Our offerings to Nordic utility companies remain highly competitive. This is also true in Germany, where both individual deals and the overall market size are substantially larger than in the Nordic region. Following last quarter's successes with several breakthrough deals, we have now secured ÜZ?Mainfranken-in a record-breaking deal in terms of scope. Within the same vertical, we also welcomed new customers in Norway and Sweden, including R-nett AS, Sörmland Vatten och Avfall AB. Among member organisations-a key vertical in the Danish market-we are pleased to welcome Dansk Erhverv and Muskelsvindfonden. We have also secured Swedish Vårdförbundet as a new customer within the same segment.

A prime example of our vertical integration is Kraftsamlingen, our annual customer event in the utility sector since 2008. This year, the event brought together more than 200 participants to exchange insights and share inspiration on industry developments. Our strength lies in combining this relationship-building and knowledge-sharing approach with mission-critical services, including company-specific workflows, integration, and industry-specific AI functionality.



Enhancing customer value to drive growth

Throughout the quarter, we continued to increase customer value across our platforms. In Lime Connect, we launched a new AI service that delivers faster responses, smarter assistance and a more intuitive user experience. Initial feedback has been highly positive. This autumn's rollout will be a key milestone in strengthening our competitive positioning among both new and existing customers. In Lime Go, we are executing strategic initiatives aimed at expanding our footprint with larger organisations, providing more critical business value and thereby building long-term partnerships. Although we are making progress with both Go and Connect, I am not satisfied with the results and see big opportunity for improvement.

Lime Sportadmin has started the autumn season strongly, with new deals secured in Sweden and the Netherlands. We are also actively developing new features, such as the Leisure Activity Card and improved scheduling and match-booking functionalities, to better serve gras root and elite sports clubs.

On track toward a stronger business

In summary, the third quarter was characterised by numerous successful deals, a modest increase in investment appetite among our existing customers, and a continued shift toward recurring revenues-trends we intend to sustain into the next quarter. With our competitive software solutions, solid vertical expertise, and close customer relationships, we are well-positioned for long-term profitable growth.

Let's finish 2025 on the strongest possible note!





Nils Olsson

Managing Director and CEO, Lime Technologies







Read the entire report in the attached PDF

Invitation to webcast for the presentation of Lime Technologies' Interim report

Today, October 21, at 09:30 CET, analysts, investors, media, and other interested parties are invited to attend a webcast where Lime's CEO Nils Olsson, and CFO Anders Hofvander, will comment on the published report and answer questions. The presentation will be held in English.

The presentation material is available on Lime's website.

The link to the webcast can be found here.

Disclosure regulation

This information constituted inside information prior to publication. This is information that Lime Technologies AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons mentioned, at 07.50 CET on 21 October, 2025.

Contacts

Anders Hofvander, CFO, Lime Technologies AB (publ), +46734384007, anders.hofvander@lime.tech

Jennie Everhed, Head of Communications & Investor Relations, +46 (0)720 80 31 01, jennie.everhed@lime.tech

Nils Olsson, CEO, +46 (0)736 44 48 55, nils.olsson@lime.tech

About Lime Technologies AB (publ)

Lime helps businesses to become better at customer care. The company develops and sells digital products for development and management of customer relationships. Lime was founded in 1990 and has over 500 employees. The company has offices in Lund, Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö, Oslo, Copenhagen, Utrecht, Assen, Cologne, Helsinki and Krakow. Their customers include everything from sole traders to large organisations. www.lime-technologies.com