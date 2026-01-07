

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV), a cloud software company, on Wednesday said Novo Nordisk's International Operations business unit has committed to use Veeva Vault CRM, expanding the companies' existing partnership.



The company said Vault CRM is part of the Vault CRM Suite and offers advanced global capabilities supported by AI-driven applications.



The platform is designed to enable more effective commercial execution while meeting country-specific business and compliance requirements.



In the pre-market trading, Veeva 0.48% higher at $239.02 on the New York Stock Exchange.



