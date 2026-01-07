Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026
07.01.2026 13:50 Uhr
Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Answers Consumer Demand with Renewed Focus on Gallon Be Water Sales

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, today announced a renewed company focus on expanding sales and retail availability of its gallon-sized Be Water bottles across major retail channels nationwide.

Renewed Focus on Retail Expansion
Building on the Company's May 21, 2024 announcement regarding the launch of gallon-size production to fulfill large-scale purchase orders, Greene Concepts is accelerating its efforts to meet surging demand for the larger format. The Company is optimizing operations at its Marion facility to increase gallon output and strengthen retail partnerships nationwide.

The gallon configuration, originally introduced in mid-2024, has seen steady consumer adoption driven by households, retailers, and organizations seeking a sustainable, value-based hydration option. Greene Concepts is now prioritizing retail placement of gallon bottles alongside its current product offerings to broaden market penetration and enhance consumer choice.

CEO Statement
"Our gallon bottles have become one of the most requested formats in the Be Water lineup," said Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts. "We're committed to expanding nationwide access through retailers that share our vision of affordability, sustainability, and quality."

Greene added, "Our Be Water branded gallon-sized configuration along with our third-party white-label production continues to gain traction. This renewed focus underscores our mission to provide consumers with premium, American-sourced hydration from North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains while driving meaningful, long-term value for our shareholders."

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media at: X - @GreeneConcepts , Facebook - @inkw2025, Instagram - Greene Concepts, Inc. and Be Water

About Greene Concepts, Inc.
Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:
Greene Concepts, Inc.
Investor Relations
IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.



