Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2026) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) ("Stardust Solar" or the "Company") announces the commercial launch of StarDroid, an AI-enabled residential energy optimization device developed in partnership with MarkeDroid OÜ. The partnership was introduced by ClimateDoor and sponsored through the Low Carbon Business Action (LCBA) Canada program with participation from the European Union (EU).

StarDroid uses artificial intelligence to enhance the performance of residential solar and battery systems by analyzing household load patterns, solar generation, storage availability, and price signals to automate battery arbitrage and flexibility-based optimization. The device is designed to increase household energy savings and improve long-term system efficiency.

Under an executed exclusivity agreement, Stardust Solar has secured exclusive rights to market and distribute the device across Canada and the United States under the StarDroid brand. The launch introduces a performance-linked recurring revenue opportunity that complements the Company's evolving, royalty-based business model.

Through the StarDroid program, Stardust Solar will generate revenues from both an initial hardware margin and a 25% share of subscription fees generated by each deployed device. For example, on a $20 monthly subscription, Stardust would receive $5 per month over the expected 25-plus-year operating life of the energy optimization system. These revenues are designed to be recurring, high-margin in nature, and scalable across potential networks of 10,000+ devices over the coming years.

Management views StarDroid as a strategic building block within Stardust Solar's growing portfolio of royalty-based revenue initiatives, reinforcing the Company's focus on scalable, recurring value creation for investors and stakeholders.

"The launch of StarDroid advances our technology roadmap while strengthening our recurring-revenue profile," said Mark Tadros, Chief Executive Officer of Stardust Solar. "This partnership introduces a disciplined, performance-based royalty model that supports our broader objective of building a diversified value platform for shareholders."

The agreement includes a five-year exclusive distribution term, white-label branding under the StarDroid name, and a royalty-based service revenue framework.

As Stardust Solar continues to advance its asset-light operating model, management is prioritizing opportunities that enhance earnings durability, increase exposure to recurring and royalty-based value streams, and support a capital-efficient growth trajectory, including initiatives expected to further expand the Company's diversified royalty-style revenue profile over time.

About Stardust Solar:



Stardust Solar Energy Inc. is a diversified solar royalty company developing multiple recurring revenue streams across residential, commercial, and utility-scale markets in North America, with international expansion initiatives underway. The Company generates revenues through royalty participation, licensing arrangements, technology-enabled subscription models, training and education programs, and contributions from its clean-energy franchise operations, all structured to support scalable, recurring value creation. Through strategic growth initiatives and a focus on sustainability-driven innovation, Stardust Solar is advancing renewable-energy adoption while building long-term value for shareholders and stakeholders.

Disclaimer:



