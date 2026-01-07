

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), a wireless network operator, on Wednesday said its wholly owned subsidiary, T-Mobile USA, plans to offer senior notes in a registered public offering.



The company said the net proceeds will be used to refinance existing indebtedness on an ongoing basis or for other general corporate purposes.



In the pre-market trading, T-Mobile US is 0.05% higher at $198.69 on the Nasdaq.



