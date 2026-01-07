

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has reportedly won a gender pay dispute in London after an employment tribunal rejected claims brought by one of its former female analysts.



According to Bloomberg, the case was filed by Saidya Najeeb, who joined the investment bank in March 2022. She argued that she received lower pay than a male colleague performing the same role and claimed she was subjected to retaliatory treatment after raising management concerns. The tribunal judge dismissed all allegations against JPMorgan, ruling in favor of the bank.



The judge said that Najeeb's claims of equal pay, direct sex discrimination, and victimization were not 'well-founded.'



The bank's lawyers had previously claimed that the difference in pay was due to industry background, skills, and experience.



Gender pay cases have drawn increased attention in London employment tribunals since 2022, after a broker at BNP Paribas SA secured a £2 million ($2.7 million) award.



Judges in that case found she had been mistreated by what they described as 'spiteful and vindictive' managers, criticized the French bank's 'opaque pay system,' and ordered an unprecedented equal pay audit.



