

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Wednesday announced that its sensor-based glucose technology, the FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensor, is now publicly funded in every province across Canada, meaning more people with diabetes can access the glucose sensor.



The product is now covered under federal plans like Non-Insured Health Benefits and by a majority of employer-sponsored workplace benefits programs.



Luz Herrera, general manager of Abbott's diabetes care business in Canada, commented, 'The broad coverage is a clear testament to the deep impact and value of our technology.'



ABT is currently trading at $127.66, down 0.15 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



,



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News