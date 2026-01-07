Interactive Strength Inc.: TRNR Provides Shareholder Update on Sportstech Process & Operating Strategy

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) ("TRNR" or the "Company"), maker of innovative specialty fitness equipment under the Wattbike, CLMBR and FORME brands, today announced that it has published a shareholder letter updating investors with respect to the Sportstech loan and acquisition process and providing additional context about its improved operating scale and near-term plans.

About Interactive Strength Inc.:

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) has established a leading portfolio of premium fitness brands - Wattbike, CLMBR, and FORME - that combine advanced hardware, smart technology, and immersive content to deliver exceptional training experiences for both commercial and home use.

Wattbike offers a range of high-performance indoor bikes that set the global standard in cycling. Known for unmatched accuracy, realistic ride-feel, and advanced performance tracking, Wattbike is trusted by elite athletes, national teams, and fitness enthusiasts around the world.

CLMBR redefines the next-generation vertical climbing experience through its patented open-frame design and immersive touchscreen, delivering a high-intensity, low-impact workout that's both efficient and effective.

FORME delivers strength, mobility, and recovery training through immersive content, performance-grade hardware, and expert coaching. Its wall-mounted systems include the Studio, a smart fitness mirror for guided programming and live 1:1 personal training, and the Lift, which adds smart resistance cable training-ideal for high-performance environments and sport-specific development.

From elite performance to everyday wellness, our ecosystem of performance-focused solutions delivers data-driven outcomes for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and commercial operators.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release includes certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and reflect management's assumptions, views, plans, objectives and projections about the future. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe", "project", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "strategy", "future", "opportunity", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "would", "will be", "will continue", "will likely result" or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the possibility of closing the Sportstech acquisition on the same terms or at all, the collectability of the working capital loan, the enforcement of credit remedies such as the personal guarantee of the Sportstech CEO or the security on his shares, the possibility of acquiring Sportstech in a foreclosure auction at an attractive valuation or at all. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, and these statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Company. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to acquisitions, sales, financing, litigation or other corporate actions and behaviors. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. To the extent permitted under applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

