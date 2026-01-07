Volati AB: Volati acquires Interket Group

Volati has entered into an agreement to acquire all shares in Interket Group, a leading provider of self-adhesive labeling solutions with operations in Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The acquisition is an add-on acquisition to Ettiketto Group and strengthens the platform's presence in the European market. Interket has annual revenues of approximately SEK 450 million.

Through the acquisition, Ettiketto Group establishes itself in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, while strengthening its footprint in Germany and Sweden. Interket's product portfolio and technical expertise in label solutions complement Ettiketto Group's offering and create strong conditions for operational improvements and synergies.

Interket's margins are currently significantly lower than those of Ettiketto Group. Based on experience from previous acquisitions, there is considered to be potential to gradually improve profitability through, among other things, more efficient processes, better capacity utilization, and coordination within purchasing and production. These measures, which are associated with certain costs, are expected to have their greatest impact progressively during the first two years.

"We see strong acquisition activity within our platforms, creating favorable conditions for add-on acquisitions. The acquisition of Interket is a natural next step in the development of Ettiketto Group. It strengthens our presence in existing core markets and establishes a foothold in new geographies, in line with our ambition to build a scalable European platform for labeling solutions," says Andreas Stenbäck, CEO of Volati.

"Interket has a strong position in several European markets and complements Ettiketto Group well. Together, we create conditions for continued development with a focus on customer value and efficiency," says Rikard Ahlin, CEO of Ettiketto Group.

Acquisitions are a natural part of Volati's business model and an important tool for achieving the company's financial targets over time. The ambition is to develop the businesses into larger and more robust platforms through organic growth, operational improvements, and strategic add-on acquisitions, both in the Nordic region and across the rest of Europe. The acquisition of Interket is Volati's third add-on acquisition in the last twelve months, contributing approximately SEK 785 million in total annual revenue.

The acquisition is financed through Volati's existing credit facilities, and the transfer of shares is expected at the end of January.

Volati AB (publ)

Tel: +46 8 21 68 40

Corp. reg. no.: 556555-4317

For further information, please contact:

Rikard Ahlin, CEO Ettiketto Group, +46 70 883 69 30, rikard.ahlin@ettiketto.se

About Volati

Volati is a Swedish industrial group with the vision to be Sweden's best owner of medium-sized companies. Through value-creating add-on acquisitions and long-term, sustainable company development, Volati has been delivering consistently strong profitable growth since the start in 2003. The Group consists of the business areas Salix Group, Ettiketto Group and Industry, with operations in 21 countries, about 2,300 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 8.4 billion. Volati's ordinary shares and preference shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information is available at www.volati.se.