Volati AB: Volati Year-end report January-December 2025

EBITA growth of 10 percent for full-year 2025

Net sales for Q4 were SEK 2,020 million, in line with the same quarter in the previous year. A strong performance from Salix Group contributed to EBITA increasing by 3 percent to SEK 140 million. Net sales for full-year 2025 increased by 7 percent to SEK 8,419 million, with Ettiketto Group showing strong growth of almost 30 percent. EBITA amounted to SEK 726 million, representing growth of 10 percent, with Salix Group contributing the most, increasing EBITA by 50 percent, half of which was organic.



Andreas Stenbäck, President and CEO

For the full CEO-comment, see the report in its entirety.

Quarter October-December 2025

Net sales increased by 1 percent to SEK 2,020 (2,007) million.

EBITA increased by 3 percent to SEK 140 (136) million.

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 48 (48) million.

Earnings per ordinary share fell by 3 percent to SEK 0.36 (0.38).

The Board has decided to investigate the conditions for a distribution and separate listing of Salix Group.

In December, Salix Group's Board was strengthened and updated financial targets were adopted.

Charlotta Nyberg has been appointed Chief Financial Officer at Volati AB, and will assume the position no later than 20 April 2026.

Karl Perlhagen resigned from the Board of Volati AB in November at his own request.

Period January-December 2025

Net sales increased by 7 percent to SEK 8,419 (7,866) million.

EBITA increased by 10 percent to SEK 726 (658) million.

Profit after tax increased by 12 percent to SEK 315 (283) million.

Earnings per ordinary share increased by 14 percent to SEK 3.00 (2.63).

The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 2.0 (2.0) per ordinary share, to be paid in two equal instalments of 1.0 per share in May and November, respectively, and SEK 40 per preference share in quarterly payments of SEK 10.

Events after the reporting period

In January 2026, full ownership of all shares in Interket Group was assumed, an add-on acquisition for Ettiketto Group. Interket Group is a leading supplier of self-adhesive label solutions, with annual net sales of SEK 450 million.

Conference call

CEO Andreas Stenbäck will present the Year-end report with Martin Hansson, Salix Group CEO, in a conference call on 12 February at 09.00. The presentation will be conducted in English.

For a webcast of the conference call (opportunity for written questions), go to: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/volati/year-end-report-2025/

The conference call (opportunity for oral questions) can be accessed at:

Phone number +46 8 5052 0017, Meeting ID 853 8283 6676, followed by #, *9 to ask a question.

The presentation and webcast will be available on www.volati.se after the conference call.

För ytterligare information, vänligen kontakta:

Andreas Stenbäck, vd Volati AB, 070-889 09 60, andreas.stenback@volati.se

Volati AB (publ)

Engelbrektsplan 1, SE-114 34 Stockholm

Tel: +46 8 21 68 40

Email: info@volati.se

Corp. reg. no.: 556555-4317

