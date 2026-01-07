Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract with EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS at BNP PARIBAS, at the settlement date of 31 December 2025, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Total number of shares: 407,063

Cash balance: 1,135,320

During the 2nd half 2025 (calendar), the following transactions were recorded:

BUY 1,287,242 shares 1,063 transactions 4,355,372 SELL 1,252,671 shares 943 transactions 4,256,219

It is recalled that:

1. At the last biannual report (30 June 2025), the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Total number of shares: 373,992

Cash balance: 983,808

During the 1st half 2025 (calendar), the following transactions were recorded:

BUY 2,637,671 shares 2,450 transactions 9,160,782 SELL 2,654,025 shares 2,235 transactions 9,374,988

2. At 1st July 2021 (implementation date of the 22 June 2021 AMF 2021-01 decision), the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Total number of shares: 353,359

Cash balance: 882,749

3. At 31 December 2018 (implementation date of the 2 July 2018 AMF 2018-1 decision), the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Total number of shares: 194,142

Cash balance: 2,457,869

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of Eutelsat and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 34 geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group's unique suite of in-orbit assets and on-ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,500 people from more than 50 countries. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL). Find out more at www.eutelsat.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260107455497/en/

Contacts:

Media enquiries

Joanna Darlington

Tel. +33 674 521 531

joanna.darlington@eutelsat.net



Anita Baltagi

Tel. +33 643 930 178

anita.baltagi@eutelsat.net



Katie Dowd

Tel. +1 202 271 2209

katie.dowd@eutelsat.net



Investors

Joanna Darlington

Tel. +33 674 521 531

joanna.darlington@eutelsat.net



Hugo Laurens-Berge

Tel. +33 670 80 95 58

hugo.laurens-berge@eutelsat.net