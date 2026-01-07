The "Western Europe Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Western Europe hosts around 1,025+ existing data centers, with countries like the UK, Germany, France, Netherlands having a strong presence in the region.
The United Kingdom dominates the existing market with a power capacity of more than 1.7 GW, driven by major players like VIRTUS Data Centers, Equinix, Digital Realty, Ark Data Centers and Vantage Data Centers.
Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Google are expanding their data center campuses across Western Europe to support the rising demand for AI workloads.
Digital Realty, Equinix, NTT Global Data Centers, Data4 Group and Vantage Data Centers rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Western Europe.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the Western Europe data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 1,026 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 266 upcoming data centers
- Location covered: UK, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (1,026 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (London 1, Slough 2)
- Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (266 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Western Europe Data Center Market
- 3U Telecom
- Access Managed Services (OOSHA)
- ACS Group
- Ada Infrastructure
- Adam Ecotech (CVC DIF)
- Advanced MedioMatrix
- AIMES
- AiOnX
- Aire Networks
- Aixit
- AlphaCloud
- Alpine DC
- ANS Group (UKFast)
- Apatura
- Applico Digital Labs
- Apto Dromeus Capital
- Aptum
- AQ Compute
- AQL Data Center
- Ar Telecom
- Area Project Solutions
- Ark Data Centres
- Aroundtown
- Arrow Business Communications
- Arsys
- Art Data Centres
- Artfiles
- Aruba
- Asanti (Daisy Group)
- ASCO TLC (Acantho)
- ASK4
- ASP Server
- Atlantic Data Infrastructure (ADI)
- Atlantic Hub
- Atlas Edge
- Atom86
- Avaio
- Azora
- Bancadati SA
- BICS
- BIT
- bitNAP
- Blue
- Blue Box
- Bluestar Datacenter
- Box2bit
- BrainServe
- brightsolid
- Broadcasting Center Europe
- BT BLUE
- BT Ireland
- BT Italia
- Bytesnet (Eurofiber Cloud Infra)
- Caineal
- Caldera21 (CDLAN)
- CapitaLand
- Carrier Colo
- Castleforge and Galaxy DC
- Catella (Trinity DC)
- CCS Leeds
- CDROM
- CELESTE
- Cellnex
- Centersquare (Cyxtera Technologies)
- Centrilogic
- Centron
- China Mobile International (CMI)
- CIV
- Civicos Networking
- CKW
- Claranet
- Clearstream Technology
- Cloud Innovation Limited
- CloudHQ
- CloudRock
- Cogent Communications
- ColoBale
- ColoHouse
- Colt Data Centre Services
- Comarch
- Compass Datacenters
- Comtrance
- Comvive Servidores SL
- Contabo
- Convergenze S.p.A.
- Cork Internet eXchange
- Corscale
- CSI PIEMONTE
- Custodian Data Centres
- CyrusOne
- Daisy Corporate Services
- D-ALiX (ITER Group)
- DARZ
- Data Castle
- Data Center Partners (DCP)
- Data Facilities Data Centers (DFDC)
- Data Felix
- Data11
- Data4 Group
- DataBank
- Datacenter Groningen (Weserve)
- Datacenter United
- DataCenter Winterthur
- Datacenter.com
- Datacentreplus
- Datagrex
- DATANET.CO.UK
- DataOne
- dataR
- DataVita
- DATAWIRE
- Datum
- Datum Datacentres
- DC01UK
- dc2scale
- DDCL Tutis Point
- Decima
- DECSIS
- DEEP
- Deep Green
- Denv-R
- Digital Realty
- Digital Reef
- Digital Space
- DLD (Salford) Ltd
- DOKOM 21
- DTiX
- Echelon Data Centers
- Echelon Data Centres
- EdgeConneX
- EdgeCore
- Edged Energy Merlin Properties
- Edgenex
- EID LLP
- Eircom
- Elasticity Limited
- Elite UK REIT Management Pte. Ltd
- Elmec Informatica
- Elsham Tech Park Ltd
- EMC HostCo
- Energia Data Centre
- EngineNode
- Eni G42
- Eni
- envia TEL
- Eolas
- Epsilon Telecommunications
- Equinix
- Espaciorack
- Espanix
- Etix Everywhere
- EURA DC
- Eurofiber Cloud Infra
- EVF Data Center
- Evroc
- E-Werk Mittelbaden Leitwerk (Baden Cloud JV)
- EXE.IT SRL SB
- Extendo Datacenter
- Fastnet
- Fastweb
- Fibernet
- Fibra Medios Telecom
- Fibre23
- FirstColo
- Foliateam
- Form8tion Data Centers
- Free Pro
- Friktoria
- Fujitsu
- Fulcrum Data Systems
- fullsave
- GIB-Solutions
- Global Service Provider
- Global Switch
- Global Technical Realty (GTR)
- Goodman
- GRASS-MERKUR
- Great Grey Investments
- Green Computing
- Green Datacenter
- Green Mountain KMW
- Greenhouse Datacenters
- GreenScale
- Gridjet Data Centres
- Groupe Asten
- Grupalia Internet S.A
- Grupo Trevenque
- GTP 3 Data Center
- GTT Communications
- Gyro Centre
- Helveticdata (BRIOD SA Group)
- Hetzner Online
- HiHo
- Hispaweb
- hosTELyon
- Hostmein IKE
- hosttech
- Humber Tech Park
- Ibercom
- IBO
- Icade
- IDS&Unitelm srl
- iGenius
- ikoula
- Iliad Group InfraVia
- InAsset (RETELIT)
- Indectron
- Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) and Serverfarm
- Indra
- INFOMANIAK
- Ingenostrum
- Intercity Technology
- Interconnect
- IOMART
- Ionos (Fasthosts)
- IP House
- Ipcore Datacenters
- IPHH (Internet Port Hamburg)
- IPTP Networks
- Irideos
- Iron Mountain
- ISPpro Internet
- IT Gate
- Italia Telecom Sparkle
- ITB2 Datacenters
- ITENOS
- Itility
- Itnet
- ITPS
- IWB
- Jaguar Network
- JCD Group
- K2 Data Centres
- Kao Data
- Keppel Data Centres
- KEVLINX
- Kwere II
- LabGroup
- Lancom
- Latos Data Center
- LCL Data Centers
- LDeX
- LEW (Lechwerke AG E.ON)
- Lidl (Schwarz Group)
- Lincoln Rackhouse
- Link Park Heathrow
- Lumen Technologies
- Lunar Digital
- LuxConnect
- Maincubes
- Mainova WebHouse
- Malaga Data Center
- MAXNOD
- Merlin Properties +Edged Energy
- MGX/Bpifrance/Mistral AI/NVIDIA
- MigSolv
- MIX
- MK NETZDIENSTE
- Moresi
- myLoc managed IT (WIIT)
- Nabiax
- Naquadria
- Nation Data Center
- NDC-GARBE Data Centers
- Nehos
- NET-BUILD
- Nethits' Telecom
- Netiwan
- NetTech DC
- Netwise Hosting
- NewTelco
- Nexeren (XEFI Formerly SHD Datacenter)
- Nexica Econocom Group
- NIKHEF Hosting
- Nixval
- nLighten
- Node4
- Noovle (TIM)
- Noris Network
- NorthC
- Norwich Research Park
- NOS
- Nostrum Group
- NRB
- NS3
- Nscale
- NTS Workspace
- NTT Global Data Centers
- OPCore (Scaleway Datacenter)
- Open Hub Med
- Orange Business Services
- Origin Power Services and Woodlands Investment Management Limited
- Panattoni
- Panservice
- PATRIZIA
- Penta Infra
- Pfalzkom
- PGIM Real Estate
- Phocea DC
- Planet IC
- Playnet
- PlusServer
- Portugal Telecom (Altice)
- Portus Data Centers
- Prescient Data Centres
- Previder
- Prime Data Centers
- Prologis
- Proximus Datacenter
- Pulsant
- Pure Data Center Segro
- PYUR (HL KOMM)
- QTS Realty Trust
- Quetta Data Centers (AZORA)
- QuickHost
- Rack One
- Rackspace Technology
- ratiokontakt
- Rechenzentrum Ostschweiz AG
- Red Admiral DC Ltd
- Redcentric
- Redwire DC
- REN
- Safe Hosts Internet
- Safenames Data Centre
- Salt Ayre Leisure Centre
- Sarenet
- SDC Capital Partners
- Seeweb
- Segro
- ServeCentric
- ServerChoice
- Serverfarm
- ServerHouse
- Serverius
- Service Express (Blue Chip)
- Sesterce
- SFR Business
- SilverEdge DC
- Six Degrees
- Smals
- Smartdc
- Solaria
- Soltia Consulting SL
- SpeedBone
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centers (Virtus Data Center)
- STACK Infrastructure (Safe Host)
- STACKIT
- Start Campus (Pioneer Point Davidson Kempner)
- Stellium Datacenters
- Stoneshield (XDC Properties)
- SUB1
- Sungard Availability Services
- SWISSCOLOCATION
- Swisscom
- Switch DataCenters
- Synapsecom Telecoms
- T5 Data Centers
- TAS
- TDF
- Telecom Italia
- Telecom Italia (TIM)
- Telehouse
- Telemaxx
- Telstra
- Templus
- The Bunker (Cyberfort Group)
- Thesee Datacenter
- THG Hosting
- Thrive
- Tissat
- TMR Telekommunikation Mittleres Ruhrgebiet
- Towernet infrastructures SL
- Tritax Big Box
- Trusted-Colo
- T-Systems
- TWLKOM
- Unidata
- University of Trento
- Covi Costruziono,Dedagroup
- GPI ISA
- Unix-Solutions
- Valencia Digital Port Connect (VDPC)
- Valore Group
- Vantage Data Centers
- VDR Group Colliers
- Verne Global
- Vianova
- Viatel
- VIRTUS Data Centres (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)
- Visual Online
- Vitali
- WIIT AG
- Wildcard Networks
- Wilton International
- WRN Broadcast
- XL360
- Yondr
- Zayo Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l1agz2
