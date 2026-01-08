

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) announced that T-Mobile USA, Inc., its direct wholly-owned subsidiary, has agreed to sell $1.150 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% Senior Notes due 2036 and $850 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.850% Senior Notes due 2056 in a registered public offering.



The offering of the notes is scheduled to close on January 12, 2026.



T-Mobile USA intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for refinancing existing indebtedness on an ongoing basis, or other general corporate purposes.



