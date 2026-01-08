

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sodexo (SDXAY.PK) reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 consolidated revenues of 6.26 billion euros, representing organic revenue growth of 1.8%. The company said results were negatively impacted by a 4% currency headwind.



By region, North America posted organic revenue decline of 1.5%, while Europe delivered organic growth of 2.4%,. The Rest of the World recorded strong organic growth of 10.2%, driven by robust performance in Australia, India, Brazil and Chile.



Looking ahead, Sodexo reiterated its fiscal 2026 guidance, forecasting organic revenue growth of between 1.5% and 2.5%, including at least a 2% contribution from pricing.



