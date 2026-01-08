Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET):

In December 2025, LeShuttle Freight carried 93,979 trucks, down 2% compared to December 2024. In 2025, 1,163,124 trucks have crossed the Channel on board the Shuttles (down 3% compared to 2024).

LeShuttle carried 188,687 passenger vehicles in December, down 3% compared to December 2024, impacted by disruptions on 30 and 31 December. 2,234,093 passenger vehicles have been transported in 2025 (up 2% compared to 2024).

Dec. 25 Dec. 24 Change Jan.-Dec. 2025 Jan.-Dec. 2024 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 93,979 96,223 -2% 1,163,124 1,198,052 -3% Passenger Shuttles Passenger vehicles* 188,687 193,773 -3% 2,234,093 2,199,837 +2%

* Including cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

The January traffic figures will be published on Friday 6 February 2026 before the market opens.

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET), through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, is the concession holder until 2086 for the Channel Tunnel infrastructure and operates Truck Shuttles and Passenger Shuttles (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since it opened in 1994, more than 518 million people and more than 106 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries a quarter of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link, reinforced by the Eleclink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink completes its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on the environment, Getlink has made the place of people, nature and territories a central concern.

https://www.getlinkgroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260107473786/en/

Contacts:

Press contacts:

Anne-Sophie de Faucigny: +33 (0)6.46.01.52.86

Laurence Bault: +33 (0)6.83.61.89.96

Analyst and investor contact:

Virginie Rousseau: +33 (0)6.77.41.03.39

Dana Badaoui: +33 (0)6.80.01.39.46