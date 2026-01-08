Not intended for UK Media

Collaboration focuses on developing potential best in class siRNA-based treatment for a form of dilated cardiomyopathy

Bayer to further strengthen cardiovascular portfolio and enter dynamic field of siRNA by partnering with a leader in the field, Soufflé Therapeutics, to silence specific genes responsible for disease progression

Soufflé leverages integrated proprietary technologies to engineer cell-selective siRNA therapy that targets cardiomyocytes to help address rare heart disease

Bayer and Soufflé Therapeutics, an innovative biotech company that discovers and develops cell-selective genetic therapies, today announced a strategic collaboration and global licensing agreement to advance a heart-targeted small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapy. The companies will collaborate to develop a siRNA-based treatment for a form of dilated cardiomyopathy, addressing a rare subset of heart disease.

"We are excited to partner with Soufflé and begin exploring the field of siRNA, an innovative therapeutic modality that can potentially silence specific genes responsible for disease progression," said Juergen Eckhardt, M.D., Head of Business Development and Licensing at Bayer Pharmaceuticals and Head of Leaps by Bayer. "This new collaboration allows us to expand our relationship with Soufflé, beyond our initial investment via Leaps by Bayer, the strategic investment unit of Bayer, further reinforcing our commitment to innovation and patients."

Soufflé engineers cell-specific ligands to facilitate the precise delivery of siRNA-based medicines across cell membranes and directly in to target cells. By combining proprietary methods for identifying cell-specific receptors, optimizing ligands, and engineering potent siRNA, Soufflé aims to create safer, stronger, and more durable therapeutic options.

The collaboration will leverage Soufflé's integrated technologies and expertise to deliver a new siRNA-based medicine specifically to heart muscle cells. This approach aims to overcome traditional hurdles associated with delivery of genetic medicine to its target, which can lead to off-target effects or the need for more frequent dosing. Through precise targeted delivery to cells within heart tissues, Bayer and Soufflé are working to deliver transformative impact for patients suffering from dilated cardiomyopathies.

"Delivery of nucleic acids to specific cells has been a long-standing challenge in the development of effective RNA therapies. At Soufflé, we engineer siRNA therapies that are cell-selective and delivered to their target with precision," said Amir Nashat, Sc.D., Chief Executive Officer, Soufflé Therapeutics. "This collaboration brings together Bayer's expertise in cardiovascular disease, with Soufflé's proprietary integrated technologies, to develop a potential new option for patients facing a rare heart disease and will further validate the potential of our technologies to help a broad range of patients."

"Dilated cardiomyopathies represent a significant medical need, affecting many patients with limited treatment options," said Andrea Haegebarth, Ph.D., Global Head of Research and Early Development for Cardiovascular, Renal, and Immunology at Bayer's Pharmaceuticals Division. "Our collaboration with Soufflé is a strategic step forward in addressing this challenge, as it will enhance our precision cardiology portfolio with an innovative siRNA technology. Together we aim to develop a more effective therapy that can potentially make a difference in patients' lives."

Financial details of the collaboration have not been disclosed.

About Soufflé Therapeutics

Soufflé Therapeutics is a biotech with a vision that potent, precise, and safe medicines can be designed and developed for all diseases. The company is redefining how medicines are made by combining proprietary technologies to identify cell-specific receptors, optimize ligands and engineer potent siRNA to develop safer, stronger, and more durable medicines which will help improve patient lives. Soufflés initial programs target skeletal muscle and cardiomyocytes to help people living with various muscle dystrophies, heart failure and metabolic disorders. To learn more about Soufflé, our expert team and our work to change the lives of patients, visit souffletx.com.

About Bayer's Commitment in Cardiovascular and Kidney Diseases

Bayer is a leader in the area of cardiology and is advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments. The heart and the kidneys are closely linked in health and disease, and Bayer is working on new treatment approaches for cardiovascular and kidney diseases with high unmet medical needs. The strategy is to unlock the strong potential of the future cardiovascular market by transforming Bayer's portfolio into precision cardiology, addressing the high disease burden, and driving long-term growth. Bayer's portfolio already includes several innovative products and compounds in various stages of preclinical and clinical development. Together, these products reflect the company's approach to research, which prioritizes targets and pathways with the potential to impact the way that cardiovascular diseases are treated.

About Leaps by Bayer

Leaps by Bayer aims to solve ten huge challenges through scientific breakthroughs. As the strategic investment unit of Bayer, Leaps has invested over $2.1 billion in more than 65 companies pursuing breakthroughs in health and agriculture. Through these investments in emerging platforms and technologies, we aim to conquer ten significant challenges or 'Leaps'. www.leaps.bayer.com

About Bayer

Bayer is a global company with core competencies in health and agriculture in the life sciences sector. The company is committed to helping people and the planet thrive through products and services that help people overcome the major challenges posed by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainability and making a positive impact on its business. At the same time, the Group is also improving profitability and creating value through technological innovation and business growth. Globally, the Bayer brand stands for trustworthiness, reliability and quality. In fiscal 2024, Bayer had approximately 93,000 employees and sales of 46.6 billion euros. R&D investment, excluding special projects, amounted to EUR 6.2 billion. See www.bayer.com for more information.

