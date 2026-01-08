

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Experian plc (EXPN.L), a data and technology company, said Thursday that Mike Rogers will step down as Chair and Director at the company's Annual General Meeting on July 22, 2026.



Rogers joined the Board as an independent non-executive director on July 1, 2017 and became Chair on July 24, 2019. He will not seek re-election after nine years on the Board, the company said.



Experian's Board has started the process to find a new Chair to succeed Rogers.



