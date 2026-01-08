New Earth Resources Corp.: New Earth Resources Announces Comprehensive Exploration Program for its SL Rare Earth Elements Project

Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW EARTH RESOURCES CORP. (CSE: EATH) ("New Earth" or the "Company") is pleased to outline its planned exploration program for the SL Project, a property prospective for rare earth elements ("REE") in the Strange Lake area of Quebec, Canada. This initiative marks a strategic first step in systematically evaluating the project's potential, with a focus on generating regional data layers to inform future targeting and area reduction efforts.

The planned regional-scale exploration program encompasses a multi-faceted approach, including regional prospecting across the property, property-wide airborne geophysics, and regional geochemical surveys. These activities are designed to identify outcrops, geological features, and potential REE mineralization indicators, providing a foundation for advancing the project.

Key components of the program include:

Regional Prospecting: Field teams will conduct systematic prospecting to locate outcrops and floats, collecting samples to assess initial REE potential within the property boundaries.

Geophysical Studies: An airborne (drone) magnetic survey will be executed to map geological features and interpret their relevance to REE mineralization, enhancing understanding of subsurface structures.

Geochemical Surveys: Lake bottom sampling, utilizing both sediment and benthic techniques, will be performed to detect REE or associated anomalies. Complementary soil sampling from uplands, shorelands, and islands will further delineate geochemical signatures across the property.

The SL Project consists of 23 claims covering approximately 1,102 hectares, over which the Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest (Fig. 1). Situated in the Southeastern Churchill Province, the property is underlain dominantly by alkaline to calc-alkaline rocks, a geological setting renowned for REE endowments, as exemplified by the nearby Strange Lake REE district in northeast Quebec, bordering Newfoundland and Labrador.

The property's lithological composition-primarily granite, mangerite, and quartz monzonite-positions it as a promising host for REE mineralization. Its proximity (just a few kilometers) and geological correlation to the established Strange Lake district underscore the SL Project's potential for significant REE deposit discoveries.

"This exploration phase represents a critical milestone in unlocking the value of the SL Project," said Lawrence Hay, CEO of New Earth. "By leveraging advanced geophysical and geochemical methods, we aim to build a robust dataset that will guide our targeted efforts toward identifying high-potential REE zones. Furthermore, with the first phase of our Lucky Boy uranium project's exploration program set to commence in the coming days, we are very excited to be strategically diversified and positioned to take advantage of both the rare earth and uranium sectors simultaneously."

The Company remains committed to responsible exploration practices, adhering to all regulatory requirements and engaging with local stakeholders in Quebec.

Figure 1 - SL Property and Surrounding REE related Occurrences

Please click here to view image



Figure 2 - SL Project Geology and Surrounding Significant REE related Occurrences (Strange Leke REE District)

Please click here to view image



Qualified person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Babak V. Azar, P.Geo. (OGQ#10876), a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who is independent of the Company. Historical reports provided by the optionor were reviewed by the qualified person. The information provided has not been verified and is being treated as historic.

About the Company

New Earth Resources Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and early-stage exploration projects. Its flagship project is its 100% owned, past-producing Lucky Boy Uranium Property located in Gila County, Arizona, USA. Consisting of 14 Lode Claims, and spanning approximately 273 acres, the Lucky Boy Project covers a small open pit and underground workings that produced uranium in the 1950's, and again in the 1970's. In addition to Lucky Boy, included in the Company's uranium portfolio are three claims located in Saskatchewan, Canada covering 365 hectares.

The Company also has the option to acquire a 100% interest in 23 claims covering approximately 1,102 hectares in the Strange Lake area of Quebec, Canada, known as the "SL Project", which is prospective for rare earth elements. In addition, the Company has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Wine Rare Earth Project, comprising 2 non-contiguous mineral claims located in Labrador, Canada covering approximately 1,575 hectares.

For further information, please refer to the Company's website at www.newearthresourcescorp.com or the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ), or contact the Company by email at info@newearthresourcescorp.com -

On Behalf of the Board of Directors - Lawrence Hay" President and CEO Tel: 778.317.8754 Email: info@newearthresourcescorp.com -

