Donnerstag, 08.01.2026
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend 
08-Jan-2026 / 10:35 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

8 January 2026 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc 

("Custodian Property Income REIT" or the "Company") 

Interim dividend 

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a 
diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK confirms its 
third quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2026, relating to the quarter ended 31 December 
2025, of 1.5 pence per share will be paid on Friday 27 February 2026 to shareholders on the register on 16 January 
2026, and designated as a property income distribution ("PID"). 

- Ends - 

For further information, please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited               
 
Richard Shepherd-Cross - Managing Director 
 
Ed Moore - Finance Director            Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
 
Ian Mattioli MBE DL - Chairman 
 
                          www.custodiancapital.com 
Deutsche Bank (formerly Numis Securities)      
 
Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown           Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
 
                         www.DBnumis.com 
FTI Consulting                                
 
Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons    Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
 
                                      custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     CREI 
LEI Code:   2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
Sequence No.: 414302 
EQS News ID:  2257208 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2257208&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2026 05:35 ET (10:35 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
