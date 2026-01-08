DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend 08-Jan-2026 / 10:35 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 January 2026 Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("Custodian Property Income REIT" or the "Company") Interim dividend Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK confirms its third quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2026, relating to the quarter ended 31 December 2025, of 1.5 pence per share will be paid on Friday 27 February 2026 to shareholders on the register on 16 January 2026, and designated as a property income distribution ("PID"). - Ends - For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross - Managing Director Ed Moore - Finance Director Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Ian Mattioli MBE DL - Chairman www.custodiancapital.com Deutsche Bank (formerly Numis Securities) Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.DBnumis.com FTI Consulting Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

