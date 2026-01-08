Expands Aviation Design Engineering Platform's Capabilities with Airport ICT Consulting and Operations Planning Services

BNP Group ("BNP" or the "Company"), a leading air transportation design and engineering firm backed by Godspeed Capital Management LP ("Godspeed"), today announced the acquisition of Airport Gurus (the "Firm"), a leading consultancy firm specializing in Information and Communication Technology ("ICT") and airport business operations planning for aviation clients around the world. The addition of Airport Gurus enables BNP to provide ICT and airport operations planning services to its broad client base, while furthering its global presence with regional expertise and relationships in Europe and South America.

Airport Gurus is a consultancy firm co-founded in 2013 by Benjamín Moreno Palacios and Jose Francisco Rabazo Fernandez specializing in airport ICT and airport operations planning, with a particular focus on the digital transformation of legacy systems and the implementation of smart technology. Based in Barcelona, Spain with a second location in Madrid, as well as additional offices in South America and the United States, the firm has an extensive track record with a variety of airport types across countries including the U.S., Spain, the U.K., France, Bulgaria, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Brazil, and Peru among others. The acquisition furthers BNP's unique ability to provide holistic yet specialized consulting services for aviation and transportation clients, including airport systems development, digital technology modernization, and transportation security implementation.

"We are pleased to welcome Airport Gurus to BNP as we continue to expand our consulting capabilities and services for clients on a global scale," said Damien Breier, CEO of BNP. "Benjamín and his team's extensive experience completing ICT and operations projects across multiple strategic aviation markets furthers BNP's global presence and our ability to enhance the passenger experience while also improving operational efficiency and reducing costs for our aviation clients. We look forward to working in close collaboration with the Airport Gurus team."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with BNP, a leading platform for airport design, engineering, and planning services around the world," said Benjamín Moreno Palacios, Co-Founder and CEO of Airport Gurus. "This partnership marks a significant expansion for Airport Gurus, adding new capabilities for our valued clients. We also look forward to complementing the BNP platform's existing services with our airport ICT and operations offerings."

"The addition of the Airport Gurus team to BNP represents a key step in our goal of building a market-leading air transportation design and engineering firm," added James Reid, Principal at Godspeed. "Their team's airport ICT and operations expertise and extensive body of work across multiple continents will enable BNP to both enhance its services for existing customers while also unlocking access to new clients in new markets."

Airport Gurus marks BNP's third transaction following its acquisitions of Establish and STS in 2025. BNP launched as Godspeed's 8th dedicated platform in the fall of 2024 and is the fifth platform to offer specialized consulting, engineering, and design services at the intersection of public and private customers.

About Airport Gurus

Airport Gurus is a consultancy firm specializing in airport operations and Information and Communication Technology ("ICT"). Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain with offices in Madrid, South America and the United States, Airport Gurus boasts an extensive track record advising aviation clients in operations, digital technology implementation, optimization, and planning across global projects. For more information visit: www.airportgurus.com.

About BNP Group

BNP Group ("BNP") is a full-service air transportation, supply chain and logistics consulting and engineering firm focused on airport infrastructure projects across the globe. Headquartered in Fairfield, CT, BNP has proudly served its clients since 1971, executing thousands of projects throughout the world to ensure reliability, efficiency, and effectiveness in the air transportation market. For more information, please visit thebnpgroup.com.

About Godspeed Capital

Godspeed Capital is a lower middle-market Defense Government services, solutions, and technology-focused private equity firm investing alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investment partner with unique sector expertise, operational insight, and flexible capital for growth. While a typical investment will involve companies generating approximately $3 million to $30 million of EBITDA, Godspeed Capital has significant support to complete larger transactions through strategic co-invest relationships. The firm focuses on control buyouts, buy-and-builds, corporate carve-outs, and special situations. For more information, please visit the Godspeed Capital website at www.godspeed.com.

Contacts:

For Godspeed Capital:

