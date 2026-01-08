Meltwater Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security and Trust

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 08, 2026, a global leader in media, social, and consumer intelligence, has achieved SOC 2 Type II certification, underscoring the company's commitment to maintaining the highest standards for data security.

The certification confirms that Meltwater's systems and processes are designed and operating effectively to protect customer data and support enterprise-grade security requirements.

"At Meltwater, trust, safety and security are foundational," said Aditya Jami, Chief Technology Officer at Meltwater. "Achieving SOC 2 Type II certification reflects the rigor of our security practices and our ongoing investment in protecting customer data across our global platform."

SOC 2 Type II certification assesses an organization's controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy, validating not only their design but their effectiveness over time. For Meltwater customers across industries, the certification provides assurance that Meltwater meets stringent security and compliance expectations.

This milestone builds on Meltwater's ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 42001 certifications and the company's broader approach to responsible data stewardship, which includes continuous monitoring, internal controls, and regular third-party assessments to adapt to evolving security and regulatory requirements. With growing concerns surrounding data privacy and security, these certifications are a testament to Meltwater's proactive approach in addressing these challenges.

For more information about Meltwater's security and compliance practices, visit Meltwater's Trust Center .

