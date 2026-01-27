Gwyneth Paltrow to Keynote Meltwater Summit 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater , a global leader in media, social and consumer intelligence, is pleased to announce Gwyneth Paltrow - Oscar-winning actress, author and the founder and CEO of goop, a global lifestyle brand - as the headlining keynote speaker at Meltwater Summit 2026 , which will be held May 5-6 in New York City.

A defining voice in modern culture and brand-building, Paltrow brings a unique perspective shaped by her ability to spot emerging cultural trends, deeply understand audiences, and create products, content and experiences that shape public conversation. Through this approach, she built goop into a globally-recognized brand rooted in community, authenticity, and relevance.

At Meltwater Summit 2026, Paltrow will take the main stage to explore how curiosity and intentional strategy can fuel meaningful brand evolution. Her keynote will cover how leaders can build communities that feel personal and connected, create content that drives loyalty, identify and act on cultural moments, and scale with purpose - topics that align with this year's Summit theme, Where Insights Inspire.

Following the success of past events featuring speakers such as Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Reynolds, Trevor Noah, and Bethenny Frankel, Meltwater Summit 2026 enters its fourth year of bringing together the most influential voices in marketing, PR and communications. The event offers attendees an opportunity to learn from industry leaders, exchange ideas, and future-proof their strategies in an increasingly complex media and communications landscape.

In addition to Paltrow, Meltwater Summit 2026 will feature industry-leading brands and influential leaders sharing strategies and tactics that drive measurable success. Sessions will explore the latest trends shaping marketing and communications - from AI agents to insight-driven storytelling - and examining how data can drive the ideas and innovation that move brands forward.

"Gwyneth has an incredible ability to turn creativity, intuition, and data into bold-storytelling that truly connects with her audiences on a deeper level," said Jenny Force, VP Global Marketing at Meltwater. "As brand leaders navigate constant change, her perspective on culture, community and reinvention is sure to inspire Summit attendees with fresh ideas that spark creative thinking, innovation and lasting impact."

To learn more about Meltwater Summit 2026 and how to register, visit Meltwater Summit 2026 .

For more information, please contact:

Stacy Slayden

Communications Manager

pr@meltwater.com