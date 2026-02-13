Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A406FX | ISIN: US75734B1008 | Ticker-Symbol: 6VO
Tradegate
13.02.26 | 15:02
117,00 Euro
+5,41 % +6,00
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDIT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDIT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
114,00117,0015:09
114,00117,0015:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.02.2026 14:10 Uhr
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Meltwater Earns Official Data Partner Status with Reddit

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater, a global leader in media, social, and consumer intelligence, today announced it has joined Reddit's Official Data Partner program, a selective designation recognizing industry-leading platforms that help businesses do more with Reddit's publicly available content. Partners must meet Reddit's rigorous standards for functionality, data quality, and compliance.

This partnership continues Meltwater's access to Reddit's enterprise data APIs, allowing customers to unlock insights and signals from authentic sentiment from Reddit that shape consumer culture, preferences, and purchasing decisions, providing more accurate, real-time insights of aggregated consumer intent. Additionally, Meltwater gains the opportunity to collaborate with Reddit on future strategic and growth opportunities together.

With more than 121M daily active users, Reddit is one of the most influential platforms for product research, known for real-world opinions and honest reviews that consumers rely on for discovery and to inform decisions. Meltwater surfaces and enriches public Reddit posts and comments from more than 100K+ communities, transforming large-scale conversation into actionable insight for consumer-led brands. Paired with Meltwater's AI-driven analytics and listening searches, organizations can uncover emerging trends, understand audience sentiment, strengthen product positioning, and benchmark brand performance with greater speed and confidence.

"Reddit has been a core source of consumer insight within the Meltwater platform for more than a decade, and we've seen its influence grow significantly over that time," said John Box, CEO of Meltwater. "Joining Reddit's Official Data Partner program is a natural extension of our long-standing relationship and reflects our shared commitment to delivering trusted, high-quality data. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with Reddit to continue providing customers with insight into the authentic public conversations shaping consumer behavior."

"Reddit is the most human place on the internet and home to the most authentic, interest-led conversations," said Jonathan Flesher, VP of Business Development at Reddit. "By partnering with Meltwater, we're providing brands with the tools to responsibly tap into those insights, helping them move beyond just listening to really understanding and connecting with our communities in a meaningful way."

This partnership reinforces Meltwater's ongoing efforts to provide a complete view of brand and market intelligence across news, social, and other channels, ensuring customers have the most accurate picture to drive winning strategies.

For more information, please contact:
Stacy Slayden
Communications Manager
pr@meltwater.com

About Meltwater
Meltwater empowers companies with a suite of solutions that spans media, social and consumer intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion pieces of content each day and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge needed to drive results. With 27,000 global customers, 50 offices across six continents, and 2,200 employees, Meltwater is the industry partner of choice for global brands making an impact. Learn more at meltwater.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.