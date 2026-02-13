Meltwater Earns Official Data Partner Status with Reddit

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater , a global leader in media, social, and consumer intelligence, today announced it has joined Reddit's Official Data Partner program, a selective designation recognizing industry-leading platforms that help businesses do more with Reddit's publicly available content. Partners must meet Reddit's rigorous standards for functionality, data quality, and compliance.

This partnership continues Meltwater's access to Reddit's enterprise data APIs, allowing customers to unlock insights and signals from authentic sentiment from Reddit that shape consumer culture, preferences, and purchasing decisions, providing more accurate, real-time insights of aggregated consumer intent. Additionally, Meltwater gains the opportunity to collaborate with Reddit on future strategic and growth opportunities together.

With more than 121M daily active users, Reddit is one of the most influential platforms for product research, known for real-world opinions and honest reviews that consumers rely on for discovery and to inform decisions. Meltwater surfaces and enriches public Reddit posts and comments from more than 100K+ communities, transforming large-scale conversation into actionable insight for consumer-led brands. Paired with Meltwater's AI-driven analytics and listening searches, organizations can uncover emerging trends, understand audience sentiment, strengthen product positioning, and benchmark brand performance with greater speed and confidence.

"Reddit has been a core source of consumer insight within the Meltwater platform for more than a decade, and we've seen its influence grow significantly over that time," said John Box, CEO of Meltwater. "Joining Reddit's Official Data Partner program is a natural extension of our long-standing relationship and reflects our shared commitment to delivering trusted, high-quality data. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with Reddit to continue providing customers with insight into the authentic public conversations shaping consumer behavior."

"Reddit is the most human place on the internet and home to the most authentic, interest-led conversations," said Jonathan Flesher, VP of Business Development at Reddit. "By partnering with Meltwater, we're providing brands with the tools to responsibly tap into those insights, helping them move beyond just listening to really understanding and connecting with our communities in a meaningful way."

This partnership reinforces Meltwater's ongoing efforts to provide a complete view of brand and market intelligence across news, social, and other channels, ensuring customers have the most accurate picture to drive winning strategies.

