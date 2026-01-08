Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2026) - Auric Minerals Corp. (CSE: AUMC) ("Auric" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of December 31, 2025, it has issued an aggregate of 1,500,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.25 per Share pursuant to the amending agreements for its Route 500, Portage Lake and BUB properties and has acquired 100% interest in respect of each of these three properties.

Under these amendments, Auric's additional obligations under the original option agreements, including certain future cash payments, share issuances, and exploration expenditures, were waived in exchange for the issuance of 500,000 Shares to the optionor, for a total of 1,500,000 Shares.

The Shares are subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada.

About the Company

Auric is a mineral exploration company based in Oakville, Ontario and holds options over a growing property position of highly prospective Uranium properties in Labrador's Central Mineral Belt, Quebec; and a gold property, Goodeye, in British Columbia, Canada.

