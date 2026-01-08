BH Macro Limited - Update on Class Closure Resolutions

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 08

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Update on Class Closure Resolutions

8 January 2026

The Company confirms that, should the final month-end Net Asset Values for 31 December 2025 for each class of the Company's shares, which are expected to be announced on or around 23 January 2026, be the same as the estimated Net Asset Values for such shares as at 31 December 2025 announced on 6 January 2026, Class Closure Resolutions (" CCRs") would be triggered in respect of both the Company's Sterling and US dollar share classes following the announcement of the final month-end net asset values for 31 December 2025.

Should CCRs be triggered in respect of either or both classes of the Company's shares, a further announcement will be made in due course.

Company website: www.bhmacro.com