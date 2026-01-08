BH Macro Limited - Update on Class Closure Resolutions
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 08
BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
Update on Class Closure Resolutions
8 January 2026
The Company confirms that, should the final month-end Net Asset Values for 31 December 2025 for each class of the Company's shares, which are expected to be announced on or around 23 January 2026, be the same as the estimated Net Asset Values for such shares as at 31 December 2025 announced on 6 January 2026, Class Closure Resolutions (" CCRs") would be triggered in respect of both the Company's Sterling and US dollar share classes following the announcement of the final month-end net asset values for 31 December 2025.
Should CCRs be triggered in respect of either or both classes of the Company's shares, a further announcement will be made in due course.
Company website: www.bhmacro.com
Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001
Manager
Brevan Howard Capital Management LP
Email: bhmacro.ir@brevanhoward.com
Corporate Broker
J.P. Morgan Cazenove
William Simmonds / Rupert Budge
Tel: +44 (0)20 3493 8000