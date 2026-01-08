

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BMW Group India said the company sold 18,001 cars in calendar year 2025, achieving growth of 14% year-on-year. BMW delivered 17,271 units and MINI 730 units. BMW Motorrad delivered 5,841 motorcycles. Fourth quarter car sales were at 6,023 units, up 17% from prior year. BMW Group India stated that it continues to be the most preferred luxury EV brand in 2025 as well. 3,753 BMW and MINI EVs were delivered in 2025 with 200% growth from last year.



BMW Group India noted that it undertook an aggressive product offensive in 2025, launching 20 new products across the BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad brands.



