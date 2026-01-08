Studsvik AB: Transition at Studsvik: Segra Capital, a Nuclear-Focused Investment Firm, Becomes Anchor Shareholder

Studsvik AB (STO: SVIK) announces that Segra Capital, led by Founder & Chief Investment Officer Adam Rodman, has entered into an agreement to acquire a 9.9% stake in Studsvik from existing shareholders. This transaction positions Segra Capital as a new anchor shareholder, marking a natural evolution of Studsvik's ownership.

In conjunction with this transition, Studsvik's Nomination Committee proposes that Adam Rodman be elected to the Board of Directors at Studsvik's Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 23 January 2026. The Nomination Committee's updated proposal will be published in due course.

Continuity and Strategic Direction

"I am pleased to welcome Segra Capital as a new anchor shareholder in Studsvik", says Jan Bardell, Chairman of Studsvik. "This transaction represents an important generational renewal for the company. We are confident that Segra Capital - with its deep expertise, long-term investment philosophy and unique Swedish-American heritage - is an ideal partner to support Studsvik's continued growth and innovation in advanced nuclear technologies."

About Segra Capital

Segra Capital is a leading energy-focused investment firm headquartered in Palm Beach, Florida (USA). The firm invests globally across public and private markets, with a specialized focus on nuclear power and related energy infrastructure. A recognized thought leader in the sector, Segra is a contributing member to the World Nuclear Association's biennial World Nuclear Fuel Report and sits on several of the organization's key research sub-committees. The firm is also an active member of the Nuclear Energy Institute, participating in various industry-related task forces. Segra Capital's Founder & Chief Investment Officer, Adam Rodman, is both a US and a Swedish citizen.

"We are excited to become an anchor shareholder in Studsvik and build on the outstanding legacy of technical excellence and innovation," says Adam Rodman, Founder & Chief Investment Officer of Segra Capital. "This is a long-term investment, expressing our strong conviction in Studsvik's strategic position as nuclear capacity expands worldwide."

Studsvik's Anchor Shareholders

Daniel S. Aegerter, Founder & CEO of Armada Investment and Studsvik's largest shareholder, noted: "We are excited to be joined by Segra Capital as a new anchor shareholder. Studsvik is now exceptionally well-positioned to accelerate its transformation into a global nuclear technology leader, backed by an ownership group dedicated to funding an ambitious M&A and innovation agenda that captures the full potential of the global nuclear renaissance".

Transaction Details

The transaction comprises secondary share purchases from current owners and does not involve any new issue of shares by Studsvik. The purchase price and other transaction terms remain undisclosed.

Forward-looking statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Studsvik's operations, strategy and future plans. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Studsvik undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

Jan Bardell, Chairman of the board, Studsvik AB (publ), jan.bardell@studsvik.com

About Studsvik

Studsvik offers a range of advanced technical services to the global nuclear power industry. Studsvik's business focus areas are fuel and materials technology, reactor analysis software, decontamination and radiation protection as well as technical platforms for handling, conditioning and volume reduction of radioactive waste. The company has more than 75 years' experience of nuclear technology and radiological services. Studsvik has approx. 540 employees in 7 countries and the company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.