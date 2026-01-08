Anzeige
Viatris Inc.: Viatris Appoints Lara Ramsburg as Chief People and Corporate Affairs Officer

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS) announced today that Lara Ramsburg has been appointed Chief People and Corporate Affairs Officer. As part of Viatris' ongoing transformation efforts, this newly combined role is designed to continue to advance the company's culture and connectivity across the globe, while also strengthening the alignment of the organization's internal and external stakeholder communication strategies.

Ramsburg is an accomplished leader with more than 25 years of experience building and leading highly effective cross-functional teams that drive results. She is also a respected strategic communicator, using purpose-driven messaging to help organizations achieve their objectives and build meaningful relationships with both internal and external stakeholders.

At Viatris and its legacy company, Mylan, she has taken on various executive roles, including previously serving in the Office of the CEO as well as Head of Integration. She has led the Corporate Affairs organization since 2019, advancing the company's reputation, policy priorities and sustainability strategies. In her expanded new role, she will add overseeing the organization's global talent, total rewards, employee experience, people solutions and HR business partner teams to her responsibilities.

Ramsburg earned a Bachelor of Science degree in communication from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, and a Master of Science degree in corporate and professional communication from Radford University, in Radford, Virginia.

"Our colleagues have always been our most important asset," said Andrew Enrietti, Chief Administrative and Transformation Officer of Viatris. "As we continue our strategic evolution, I believe that Lara is the ideal partner to ensure we remain focused on their engagement, wellbeing and growth. Given her diverse experience and deep knowledge of our company, she is also uniquely positioned to bring together these two critical internal and external stakeholder functions under one leadership umbrella. I believe this advancement will serve Viatris well as we prepare to enter our next stage of growth."

"I value the opportunity to serve in this new role during such a transformational time for Viatris," said Ramsburg. "The incredibly hard working and committed people of our organization and the relationships that we continue to foster both internally and externally will remain key to achieving our strategic objectives. I look forward to collaborating across the organization on the important work ahead, as we continue to position the company for long-term success."

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS) is a global healthcare company uniquely positioned to bridge the traditional divide between generics and brands, combining the best of both to more holistically address healthcare needs globally. With a mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we provide access at scale, currently supplying high-quality medicines to approximately 1 billion patients around the world annually and touching all of life's moments, from birth to the end of life, acute conditions to chronic diseases. With our exceptionally extensive and diverse portfolio of medicines, a one-of-a-kind global supply chain designed to reach more people when and where they need them, and the scientific expertise to address some of the world's most enduring health challenges, access takes on deep meaning at Viatris. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and X.

SOURCE Viatris Inc.

