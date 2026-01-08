Anzeige
PR Newswire
08.01.2026 16:48 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BizClik Media: January 2026 Procurement & Supply Chain Portfolio Launches With Exclusive Insights From BMW, Aston Martin, NTT Data, Siemens and More

The January editions of BizClik's Procurement & Supply Chain portfolio are now live, featuring fresh insights from Supply Chain Digital, Procurement Magazine, and Manufacturing Digital publications.

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, a global B2B media and events company, has released the latest magazine editions of its Procurement & Supply Chain portfolio, featuring:

  • Supply Chain Digital
  • Procurement Magazine
Procurement and Supply Chain

Each digital magazine delivers exclusive interviews, company features, editorial insights and our signature Top 10 rankings, spotlighting the executives, organisations, and innovations shaping global industries.

This month's issues spotlight global leaders, breakthrough technologies, and the strategies shaping the future of resilience, visibility, and traceability.

Supply Chain Digital - December 2025

Cover Feature:

  • Full Throttle Resilience: Aston Martin and NTT Data explore how smart diversification can build control, balance and confidence across global supply chains (p. 86)

Company Features:

  • Inside BW LPG's Bold Procurement Transformation (p. 54)

Top 10:

  • Predictions for 2026 (p. 36)

Editorial Highlights:

  • Graeme Carter, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Coty, discusses building an adaptive network powered by technology, people and environmental responsibility (p. 24)
  • BMW: Data Visibility is the Road to Supply Chain Resilience (p. 69)
  • When Supply Chains Learn to Think (p. 100)

Read the issue here.

Procurement Magazine - December 2025

Cover Feature:

  • BMW: The Road to Real Resilience (p. 46)

Company Features:

  • Inside BW LPG's Bold Procurement Transformation (p. 64)

Top 10:

  • Predictions for 2026 (p. 28)

Editorial Highlights:

  • John Cully, CPO at Amey, explains how the company's award-winning approach positions procurement as a business enabler to drive ESG, innovation and growth (p. 18)
  • Siemens and Airbus Set Sight on New Destination (p. 78)
  • The Risks Facing Businesses - And How They Are Managed (p. 90)

Read the issue here.

Leadership Quotes

"We've strengthened supplier relationships, increased dual sourcing and designed our manufacturing and logistics networks to be flexible," says Graeme Carter, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Coty

"Procurement managers know how to position themselves towards suppliers, but internally it's a completely different story," says Ricardo Ackermann, Head of Procurement at BW LPG

"By leveraging data more effectively, we can proactively engage suppliers with reliable information," says John Cully, CPO at Amey

"All of the suppliers that want to be competitive and secure their business, they have to be data-ready. They have to work on their digitalisation, then it's only a small step to enter Catena-X and the ecosystem," says Nicolai Martin, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG Purchasing and Supplier Network

About the Portfolio

The Supply Chain portfolio includes Supply Chain Digital, Procurement Magazine, and Manufacturing Digital. The portfolio covers contract management, technology, risk and resilience, sustainable supply chains, logistics, and operations. Together, these titles reach a global audience of supply chain decision-makers and innovators driving digital transformation across industries.

Looking Ahead: 2026 Events

BizClik is preparing for its annual global summits dedicated to driving supply chain resilience. First up for 2026 is Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Net Zero Summit - a two-day conference and expo for senior executives shaping the future of decarbonisation.

Bringing together over 2,000 in-person and virtual attendees, the event will spotlight the critical intersection between sustainability and supply chains, bringing together procurement, supply chain, and sustainability professionals to accelerate collective impact.

Secure your tickets.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement. For further information, visit here.

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2857621/BizClik_Media.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/january-2026-procurement--supply-chain-portfolio-launches-with-exclusive-insights-from-bmw-aston-martin-ntt-data-siemens-and-more-302656621.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
