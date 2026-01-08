CBO TERRITORIA: Cancellation of treasury shares

Press release

Cancellation of shares decided by the Board of Director





CBo Territoria informs that the board of Directors decided today to cancell 1.047.394 treasury shares, representing 2.87% of the share capital, in accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders'General Meeting of April, 30th 2025.

The share capital now amounts to 46 860 000 euros divided into 35.500.000 shares with a nominal value of 1.32€ each.

Following this cancellation of shares, CBo Territoria directly owns 424 267 of its own shares, excluding those allocated to the liquidity agreement. For informational purposes, as at market close on 7 January 2026, the balance of the Company's liquidity account amounted to 41,035 shares.



Financial calendar 2026:

2025 annual revenue - Monday, February 16 (after market close)



About CBo Territoria (FR0010193979, CBOT)

A leading real estate player in Réunion Island for 20 years, CBo Territoria has become a multi-regional development property investment company (€379.7m economic property portfolio value at end-June 2025). The Group operates across the entire real estate value chain (Land Developer, Property Developer and Property Investment Company), pursuing growth through its land reserves or land acquisitions.

Since inception, CBo Territoria has been committed to sustainable real estate. CSR is embedded in the company's DNA and is embodied today in its Impact Péï 2030 programme.

CBo Territoria is a dividend-paying property investment company eligible for PEA PME and listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment C).

