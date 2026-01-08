Anzeige
WKN: A0E9TF | ISIN: FR0010193979 | Ticker-Symbol: 0B0
Stuttgart
08.01.26 | 17:48
3,630 Euro
-0,27 % -0,010
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CBO TERRITORIA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CBO TERRITORIA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6303,73018:10
Actusnews Wire
08.01.2026 17:53 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CBO TERRITORIA: Cancellation of treasury shares

Press release

Sainte-Marie, 8 January 2026, 8:30 p.m. (local time)


Cancellation of shares decided by the Board of Director



CBo Territoria informs that the board of Directors decided today to cancell 1.047.394 treasury shares, representing 2.87% of the share capital, in accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders'General Meeting of April, 30th 2025.

The share capital now amounts to 46 860 000 euros divided into 35.500.000 shares with a nominal value of 1.32€ each.

Following this cancellation of shares, CBo Territoria directly owns 424 267 of its own shares, excluding those allocated to the liquidity agreement. For informational purposes, as at market close on 7 January 2026, the balance of the Company's liquidity account amounted to 41,035 shares.


Financial calendar 2026:

2025 annual revenue - Monday, February 16 (after market close)


About CBo Territoria (FR0010193979, CBOT)

A leading real estate player in Réunion Island for 20 years, CBo Territoria has become a multi-regional development property investment company (€379.7m economic property portfolio value at end-June 2025). The Group operates across the entire real estate value chain (Land Developer, Property Developer and Property Investment Company), pursuing growth through its land reserves or land acquisitions.

Since inception, CBo Territoria has been committed to sustainable real estate. CSR is embedded in the company's DNA and is embodied today in its Impact Péï 2030 programme.

CBo Territoria is a dividend-paying property investment company eligible for PEA PME and listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment C).

More information about cboterritoria.com

Investor and Press Contacts

Caroline Clapier - Administrative and Financial Director - direction@cboterritoria.com
Agnès Villeret - Komodo - Tel.: 06 83 28 04 15 - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com
Reunion Island & Mayotte: Nathalie Cassam Sulliman - ncassam@cboterritoria.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mmxxYZlnY2mUl25vlZxnZ2dnmmyWx2mXl2LKlmOeZp6cnJtmnJpknJidZnJmnWxt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95877-communique-de-presse-du-8-janvier-2026-ang.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
