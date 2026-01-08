Dovre Group Plc: Dovre Group Plc appoints Markku Taskinen as new CEO

Dovre Group Plc | Inside Information | January 08, 2026, at 4:25 PM

The Board of Directors of Dovre Group Plc ("Dovre") has appointed Markku Taskinen as Chief Executive Officer of the company as of 8 January 2026. He has been a member of Dovre's management team since 22 November 2025.

At the same time, Timo Saarinen will step down from his role as acting CEO and will continue in his position as interim Chief Financial Officer.

"Markku has previously served as CEO of Suvic Oy, and he is therefore familiar with the company. He has a strong understanding of the company's business and operating environment. I would also like to thank Timo for his contribution in two roles, and I am pleased that our cooperation will continue", Kalervo Rötsä, Chairman of the Board of Dovre comments.

