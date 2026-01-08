Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.01.2026
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
WKN: A2H6LX | ISIN: FR0013286259
Frankfurt
08.01.26 | 08:03
2,170 Euro
+3,33 % +0,070
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
08.01.2026 18:23 Uhr
THERANEXUS: THX Pharma announces the publication of its letter to shareholders

Lyon, France - January 8, 2025, 6:00 PM CET - THX Pharma (Theranexus), an innovative biopharmaceutical company in the treatment of rare neurological diseases, today announces the publication of its letter to shareholders.

To download the newsletter, click here.

This letter is also available on the Theranexus website (link), in the Shareholders/Financial Documents section.

Theranexus invites its shareholders to register (link) to receive all company communications.


About THX Pharma

THX Pharma (Theranexus) is a pharmaceutical company specializing in treatments for rare neurological diseases. Its first drug, TX01, is expected to be commercialized soon-particularly in Europe by Exeltis, but also in the United States, Canada, and Australia-for Niemann-Pick type C disease and Gaucher disease. Its second drug, Batten-1, targets the juvenile form of Batten disease and could become the first approved therapy for this condition.

THX Pharma also has an innovative antisense oligonucleotide platform, codeveloped with leading research laboratories, dedicated to rare neurological diseases. THX Pharma, a trade name of Theranexus, is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0013286259 - ALTHX).

For more information:
http://www.theranexus.com

Click and follow us on LinkedIn


Contacts:

THX PHARMA
Christine PLACET
Chief Financial Officer
contact@thxpharma.com

FP2COM
Florence PORTEJOIE
Media Relations
+ 33 (0)6 07 76 82 83
fportejoie@fp2com.fr

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to THX Pharma (Theranexus) and its activities, including its prospects and product development. Theranexus believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, as they relate to future events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future, and on various risks and uncertainties, including those described in the universal registration document filed by the company with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on April 29, 2025, under number D.25-0350, a copy of which is available on the company's website (www.theranexus.com), and on changes in the economic situation.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yWppYMaaZG2ayJybaJiXb2eXbJlkw2Kca5PGlGNra8uYmZqRyZmUbseWZnJmnW1r
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95885-theranexus_pr_publication_of_its_shareholders_letter_2026_vdef.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
