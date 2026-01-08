

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Investors who had taken legal action against Essity (ESSITY-B.ST) in the English courts over the company's bond loans have withdrawn the case, bringing the dispute to a close.



The conflict began in October 2024 when Essity received requests from certain bondholders for early redemption of notes due in 2029, 2030, and 2031. Two months later, the funds launched proceedings in the UK courts.



The parties later reached an agreement confirming that neither side would pursue claims linked to Essity's sale of its Vinda stake. Following this, the investors formally discontinued the lawsuit. Essity reiterated that it viewed the claims as unfounded and said it has not made any payments or provided compensation as part of the settlement.



ESSITY-B.ST currently trades at kr 261.4 or 0.77% higher on the Stockholm Stock Market.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News