Datavault AI Inc: Datavault AI's New York and Philadelphia Edge Network will be Completed in Second Quarter and Unlock Multi-Billion Dollar Markets through AI Driven Data Monetization

New York and Philadelphia Edge Network Activation Positions Datavault AI to Capture Significant Share of Insurance and Financial Sectors, Healthcare Industry and Enterprise Opportunities with Real-Time, Zero-Trust Quantum Encrypted Data Tokenization

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Datavault AI Inc. (Nasdaq:DVLT), today highlighted the strategic importance of its New York and Philadelphia edge network deployment with Available Infrastructure's SanQtum AI platform. This GPU-powered, zero-trust edge infrastructure features national security-grade cybersecurity and enables instant data monetization - positioning Datavault AI to address a market opportunity exceeding $2 billion in each selected location with potential annual recurring revenue (ARR) within the Philadelphia and New York metropolitan regions alone, with strong demand and interest within the RWA, digital twins that have strong applicability within the insurance and financial services sectors.

The Philadelphia and New York installation, part of Datavault AI's initial multi-city rollout and planned expansion to 100 cities nationwide in 2026, integrates SanQtum AI Enterprise Units directly into Datavault AI's patented Information Data Exchange DataScore and Datavalue AI agents. Operating within SanQtum's private, quantum-resistant edge environment, the platform allows real-time data scoring, tokenization at birth, and enterprise-grade AI processing without reliance on public cloud infrastructure. This breakthrough capability eliminates latency, reduces security exposure, and transforms raw data into authenticated, tradable digital assets at the moment of creation.

Philadelphia and New York's robust insurance and financial ecosystems - home to major institutions driving trillions in managed assets and premiums - generate vast volumes of high-value data in areas such as risk assessment, fraud detection, claims processing, and personalized financial services. By deploying SanQtum's advanced cybersecurity features, including zero-trust architecture and real-time threat isolation, Datavault AI enables secure, compliant data commerce that meets the stringent requirements of regulated industries. Company estimates indicate an addressable market greater than $2 billion in each market potential recurring revenue per major metro area from applications including near real-time data tokenization, edge-based verification, AI workloads, and secure micro-exchanges.

"New York and Philadelphia represent a cornerstone of our national rollout, where SanQtum's unmatched cybersecurity foundation allows us to deliver what enterprises in insurance and finance have demanded for years: instant, protected, data monetization at scale," said Nathaniel Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI. "With this deployment, we're not just processing data-we're creating a new asset class with national security-grade protection, opening revenue streams that could potential exceed $2 billion annually in this market alone."

"These two larger deployments that include IBM's WatsonX.ai will be complemented by the Datavault AI and Available Infrastructure build out of 100 locations that each have estimated, and additional serviceable addressable markets (SAM) potential exceeding $100 million from each market. "

The Datavault AI Edge Network activation will support multiple monetization channels, including:

Real-time quantum encrypted tokenization fees for converting enterprise data into tradable assets

GPU-backed AI processing for financial modeling, risk analytics, and fraud prevention

Per-event revenue from credentialing, identity scoring, and secure attestations

DataScore applications in advertising, compliance, and predictive analytics

Operation of private token exchanges within SanQtum's secure network

Looking Ahead

Datavault AI and Available Infrastructure look forward to expanding this national rollout and supporting additional customer deployments that benefit from secure communications, secure storage, near-edge compute, and secure data processing. As coverage scales across the U.S., the companies expect the combined infrastructure footprint to help accelerate trusted tokenization, exchange, and valuation workflows by placing cybersecure edge nodes closer to where data is generated and decisions are made.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AITM (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA, ADIO and Sumerian patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai.

About Available Infrastructure

Based in Northern Virginia along the Washington, DC, beltway, Available Infrastructure combines national security-grade, zero trust cyber protection and AI-powered, quantum-ready edge computing into an integrated edge solution for critical infrastructure, sensitive data, and enterprise AI models. For more information, please visit https://availableinfrastructure.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future events, the expected benefits of the partnership with Available Infrastructure, anticipated deployment of the Company's secure high-performance data processing capabilities across 100 cities throughout the contiguous Unites States, the timing, scope, and expected benefits of the national rollout, the performance and impact of the near-edge architecture and secure networking on-ramps, anticipated customer adoption and use cases (including tokenization, data exchange, and valuation), and expected operational, technical, and commercial outcomes, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: change in market demand for secure high-performance data processing; the performance, timing, or success of the deployment of the Company's secure high-performance data processing capabilities and ability to turn raw data into tradeable assets; changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; uncertainties regarding valuation methodologies and third-party reports; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets; risks associated with technological development and integration; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments it may make.

