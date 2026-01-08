Toronto, Ontario / Lima, Peru--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2026) - STRACON Group Holding Inc. (TSX: STG) (together with its subsidiaries, "STRACON" or the "Company"), an integrated, engineering-led and technology-enabled mining infrastructure and services group operating across the Americas, today announced that its common shares have been approved for registration with the Peruvian Registro Público del Mercado de Valores and for listing on the Bolsa de Valores de Lima ("BVL").

The Company's common shares will be traded on the BVL under the ticker symbol "STG" and will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the same symbol.

The secondary listing on the BVL does not involve the issuance of any new common shares. It is intended to enhance access to STRACON's shares for investors in Peru and the broader Latin American region, consistent with STRACON's operating footprint across the Americas.

STRACON provides end-to-end solutions across the mining lifecycle, including engineering and technology solutions, industrial services, equipment and support services, and infrastructure development and ownership, partnering with leading global mining operators to design, build, operate and maintain critical infrastructure that supports safe, efficient and sustainable mining operations.

The Company recently announced the award of a significant integrated engineering, construction, financing and long-term operations and maintenance contract in connection with the Pérez Caldera Tailings Dam at Anglo American's Los Bronces operation in Chile, highlighting STRACON's integrated infrastructure delivery model and long-duration contract profile.

About STRACON Group

STRACON is an integrated, engineering-led and technology-enabled mining infrastructure and services group operating across the Americas. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, STRACON provides end-to-end solutions across the mining lifecycle, including engineering and technology solutions, industrial services, equipment and support services, and infrastructure development and ownership. The Company partners with leading global mining operators to design, build, operate and maintain critical infrastructure that supports safe, efficient and sustainable mining operations.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements relating to the expected commencement of trading on the BVL and the anticipated impacts of the secondary listing. Forward-looking information is based on management's expectations, estimates and assumptions as of the date of this press release and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. STRACON undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Source: STRACON Group Holding Inc.