Amazfit Introduces Active Max: Bigger, Brighter, and Built for Maximum Performance

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand by Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP), today announces the launch of Amazfit Active Max, the newest member of the Amazfit Active family. Built for everyday athletes and anyone looking to elevate their wellness routine, Amazfit Active Max blends a 1.5? ultra-bright AMOLED display, up to 25 days of battery life, easy podcast listening and advanced training tools to support consistent training and clearer visibility across any activity.

Amazfit Active Max introduces a higher-precision training experience through BioCharge readiness insights, adaptive coaching, enhanced strength-training tracking, and comprehensive health metrics designed to clarify performance in real time and over time.

Reflecting on his experience using the Amazfit Active Max during training, Mohd Saddam bin Mohd Pittli, a national athlete and military personnel, said, "In the military and on the national stage, consistency is everything. The Amazfit Active Max is my new standard for performance. With its 3,000-nit ultra-bright display, I never lose sight of my stats, even in the middle of a gruelling Hyrox race heat. But the real game-changer is BioCharge, which gives me a clear picture of my energy readiness, ensuring I hit my heavy strength training at the perfect time to stay consistent and active."

"I love the intelligent strength training mode; it tracks my reps and sets automatically, allowing me to focus entirely on the intensity. It's rugged, smart, and exactly what a specialist in extreme sports needs to push beyond limits." Mohd Saddam added.

Saddam specialises in endurance and extreme sports such as Hyrox, Spartan Race, and the Viper Challenge. He has represented Malaysia on the international stage, earning silver and bronze medals at the SEA Games, and is currently ranked 16th in the world in Tower Running.

Key Features:

BioCharge Energy Monitoring for Better Readiness: Active Max introduces Amazfit's signature BioCharge energy score, which dynamically adjusts throughout the day based on workouts, activity level, and stress, helping users know when to push and when to rest.

Bigger Display. Max Clarity: A 1.5? ultra-bright AMOLED display delivers exceptional clarity in any setting-whether in the gym, outdoors, or on the move. With up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, the screen ensures real-time stats are always easy to read.

Bigger Storage, Smarter Maps: 4GB of onboard storage delivers up to 100 hours1 of podcast playbacks during workouts, plus free downloadable maps for outdoor adventures, including more than 2,000 ski resorts with contour details.

Bigger Battery, Longer Endurance: Up to 25 days of power in a lightweight design-reliable for all-day activity and sleep tracking, as well as long-distance training, including marathons.

170+ Sport Modes with Intelligent Strength Training: With 170+ workout modes and AI-powered Zepp Coach guidance, Active Max adapts to users' preferred training styles. Strength Training Mode automatically detects reps, sets, and rest periods across 25 exercises to streamline data capture and support form tracking.

24/7 Health Monitoring: Powered by the latest BioTracker PPG biometric sensor, Active Max continuously monitors heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, and sleep quality, offering alerts for abnormally high or low readings.

Stay Connected with Helpful Smart Features: Users can make Bluetooth calls, send speech-to-text replies (Android), and control the watch using Zepp Flow voice commands. Active Max pairs with the Zepp App for deeper health insights and long-term trend tracking.

Amazfit Active Max features enhancements across three dimensions: a bigger display, bigger storage, and bigger battery life. Pairing lightweight durability with 5 ATM water resistance and 170+ sport modes, Amazfit Active Max offers versatility for strength sessions, running, and outdoor activities.

Pricing and Availability

The Amazfit Active Max will be available starting 10 January 2026, for a promo price of RM699.00 on official website and retail partners like Shopee, Lazada and Tik Tok. Customers will also receive an Amazfit Tumbler, Amazfit T-shirt, and Amazfit x Hyrox Nasal Strip while supplies last. For more information, please visit www.amazfit.com.my and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Amazfit MY Community Club

Amazfit Malaysia will also introduce the Amazfit MY Community Club, set to debut in 2026. This initiative marks a new chapter in the brand's commitment to the Malaysian fitness community, offering specialised programmes in running, strength training, and other sports. The community was established to bridge the gap between technology and real-world training, transforming data on the wrist into shared experiences, practical progress, and a supportive network that encourages accountability and consistency.

1 Storage estimates are based on standard audio quality settings. Actual capacity varies significantly by file format, quality selection, and content complexity. Podcast feature available via software update in February 2026.

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a global smart wearable and fitness leader is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company with its principal office based in Gorinchem, the Netherlands. Zepp Health operates as a distributed organisation, with team members and offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and other global markets.

Amazfit builds smart wearables designed around movement - training with intention, recovery with balance, and evolution over time. Built for the way people train today, Amazfit blends endurance, strength, and recovery into a single, coherent rhythm to support sustainable progress over time.

Behind Amazfit is Zepp, which builds the intelligence that supports its training experience. For more information, visit www.amazfit.com.my.

