

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (SVNDY) released a profit for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY198.461 billion, or JPY79.27 per share. This compares with JPY63.630 billion, or JPY24.48 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 11.2% to JPY8.050 trillion from JPY9.069 trillion last year.



Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY198.461 Bln. vs. JPY63.630 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY79.27 vs. JPY24.48 last year. -Revenue: JPY8.050 Tn vs. JPY9.069 Tn last year.



This surge in 9-month net income reflects special gains from factors such as the sale of store assets by Ito-Yokado Co., Ltd. and the deconsolidation of subsidiaries under YORK Holdings Co., Ltd. This increased net profit was also helped by narrower special losses.



Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to February 28, the company has revised up its net profit guidance and reaffirmed prior revenue outlook.



Seven & i Holdings now anticipates net earnings of JPY 270 billion, or JPY 109.57 per share, higher than the earlier outlook of JPY 265 billion, or JPY 107.66 per share.



The company still projects revenues from operations of JPY 10.560 trillion, unchanged from the prior expectation of JPY 10.560 trillion.



For the full year, the company still intends to pay a total dividend of JPY 50 per share.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News