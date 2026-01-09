Das Instrument REP ES0173516115 REPSOL S.A. INH. EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.01.2026

The instrument REP ES0173516115 REPSOL S.A. INH. EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 12.01.2026



Das Instrument IBE1 ES0144580Y14 IBERDROLA INH. EO -,75 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.01.2026

The instrument IBE1 ES0144580Y14 IBERDROLA INH. EO -,75 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 12.01.2026



Das Instrument J9X0 NO0013228585 GOLDEN ENERGY OFF NK 8 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.01.2026

The instrument J9X0 NO0013228585 GOLDEN ENERGY OFF NK 8 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 09.01.2026





© 2026 Xetra Newsboard