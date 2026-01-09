Anzeige
Freitag, 09.01.2026
Fundamental stark, Kurs zu niedrig - Chance beim Krebs-Impfstoff-Pionier!
WKN: A3CRZ4 | ISIN: SE0015961024 | Ticker-Symbol: 70D
Frankfurt
02.01.26 | 09:59
0,154 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.01.2026 09:00 Uhr
SaveLend Group AB: Monthly Statistics for SaveLend's Investment Strategies - December

SaveLend Group AB provides a savings platform for interest-bearing investments, allowing investors to allocate funds to loans and earn returns in the form of interest. The platform offers a range of investment products, enabling investors to tailor their portfolios based on their individual risk tolerance and return preferences.

For those seeking a fully automated investment approach, SaveLend offers strategies designed to simplify the investment process. The Balanced and Yield strategies utilize SaveLend's interest rate algorithm to ensure effective diversification and automatic reinvestment of capital. This allows investors to achieve a well-diversified portfolio without needing to actively manage their investments on an ongoing basis.

The average accumulated return since inception in June 2023 amounts to 17.61% for Balanced and 19.90% for Yield, after credit losses and before tax. Neither strategy has experienced a single month of negative returns.

Returns are calculated based on accounts with a minimum investment of SEK 2,000 for Balanced and SEK 10,000 for Yield (the minimum recommended levels for diversification purposes).
For monthly return details and exposure per strategy, see the attached documents.

Read more about the savings strategies here.

For further information:

Peter Balod, CEO of SaveLend Group AB
Email: investor@savelend.se
Corpura Fondkommission AB
Email: ca@corpura.se
www.corpura.se

About SaveLend Group:

SaveLend Group AB, 559093-5176, is a fintech company with approximately 60 employees and offices in Sweden and Finland. The business is based on the savings platform SaveLend and the billing platform Billecta.

The savings platform makes it possible for savers to get yield through saving in credits, such as SME, real estate, consumer credit and factoring in both SEK and EUR. The billing platform consists of a complete billing system containing, among other things, accounts receivable, notification, and financing solutions.

