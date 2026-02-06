Anzeige
Freitag, 06.02.2026
Kupfer im Fokus: Warum US-Projekte jetzt neu gelesen werden
SaveLend Group AB: Monthly Statistics for SaveLend's Investment Strategies - January

SaveLend Group AB provides a savings platform for interest-bearing investments, allowing investors to allocate funds to loans and earn returns in the form of interest. The platform offers a range of investment products, enabling investors to tailor their portfolios based on their individual risk tolerance and return preferences.

For those seeking a fully automated investment approach, SaveLend offers strategies designed to simplify the investment process. The Balanced and Yield strategies utilize SaveLend's interest rate algorithm to ensure effective diversification and automatic reinvestment of capital. This allows investors to achieve a well-diversified portfolio without needing to actively manage their investments on an ongoing basis.

The average rolling 12-month return amounts to 6.81% for Balanced and 7.91% for Yield. Since the savings strategies were launched in June 2023, the accumulated average return has amounted to 19.86% for Balanced and 23.02% for Yield. Reported returns are calculated after credit losses and fees, and before tax. To date, the strategies have not recorded a single month with negative returns.

Returns are calculated including compound interest and apply to accounts with a minimum balance of SEK 2,000 for Balanced and SEK 10,000 for Yield, which is the minimum level recommended from a diversification perspective. For detailed monthly returns and exposure per strategy, please refer to the attached documents.

Read more about the investment strategies here.

For further information:

Peter Balod, CEO of SaveLend Group AB
Phone: +4670 412 49 93
Email: investor@savelend.se
www.savelendgroup.se

Certified Adviser
Corpura Fondkommission AB
Phone: +4673 501 58 58
Email: ca@corpura.se
www.corpura.se

About SaveLend Group:

SaveLend Group AB, 559093-5176, is a fintech company with approximately 60 employees and offices in Sweden and Finland. The business is based on the savings platform SaveLend and the billing platform Billecta.

The savings platform makes it possible for savers to get yield through saving in credits, such as SME, real estate, consumer credit and factoring in both SEK and EUR. The billing platform consists of a complete billing system containing, among other things, accounts receivable, notification, and financing solutions.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
