SaveLend Group AB: Year-end report 2025 for SaveLend Group AB

SaveLend Group AB publishes the year-end report for 2025. The report, which is only available in Swedish, is attached to this press release and can also be accessed at savelendgroup.se.

In this report, the billing platform has been separated from the group for accounting purposes. The results of the billing platform are presented under 'Results of assets held for sale' in 'The Group's report on results and other comprehensive income for the period' as well as in 'Note 2 Specification of assets & liabilities held for sale'. All figures, except for net result and earnings per share, therefore relate solely to the savings platform. Amounts in parentheses refer to the savings platform for the same period in the previous year.

Q4 - 1 October - 31 December 2025

Net revenue for the period was MSEK 29.6 (MSEK 26.5 MSEK).

EBITDA was MSEK 0.9 (MSEK -4.8).

EBIT was MSEK -2.4 (MSEK -7.8).

Net results was MSEK -5.4 (MSEK -2.3).

Earnings per share before dilution were SEK -0.01 (SEK -0.14).

Period 1 January - 31 December 2025

Net revenue for the period was MSEK 107.4 (MSEK 111.8).

EBITDA was MSEK 0.4 (MSEK -7.4).

EBIT was MSEK -15.8 (MSEK -21.4).

Net results was MSEK -21.4 (MSEK -18.9).

Earnings per share before dilution were SEK -0.28 (SEK -0.40).

Events during Q4

SaveLend Group announces that the Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday, 8 May 2026, and that the Nomination Committee consists of the following members: Jacob Gevcen, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, Chairman of the Board Håkan Nyberg, Andrea Pettersson, Adrian Aune and Jonas Ahlberg.

SaveLend Group has entered into a binding share purchase agreement with the Norwegian company Kravia Gruppen regarding the divestment of all shares, corresponding to an ownership interest of approximately 78%, in the subsidiary Billecta AB ("Billecta"), for a total purchase price of up to SEK 117 million.

Events after the quarter

NordIX plans to increase its investment in SaveLend by SEK 120 million during 2026.

CEO Comments

The fourth quarter concludes a year of clear improvements for SaveLend Group. We delivered the highest quarterly revenue since Q4 2023 and achieved positive EBITDA, both for the quarter and for the full year. Together with increased originated volumes, growing capital from our savers and the divestment of Billecta, we are well positioned to take the next step in the Company's development.

We delivered a strong Q4, reaching the highest revenue for a single quarter since Q4 2023. Total revenue of SEK 29.6 million for the quarter represents an increase of approximately 15 percent compared with the quarterly average for the year. This is largely attributable to the strong growth we have seen in originated volumes from real estate and in-house factoring. Real estate has delivered relatively stable and high volumes throughout the year, while factoring made a significant leap in Q4. Of the total originated volume of approximately SEK 350 million during the quarter, factoring accounted for around 40 percent, representing an outstanding development from a total of approximately SEK 3 million originated in Q2 2025.

For the year as a whole, we originated just over SEK 1.1 billion of our savers' capital through the platform, corresponding to an increase of more than 30 percent compared with 2024. This strong performance has been enabled by an increase of nearly SEK 200 million in total capital on the platform during the year. This is a result of our savers increasing their savings with us, which is the strongest endorsement we can receive.

Revenue and capital growth are highly positive for the future, but the Company's primary focus during the year has been to improve earnings and establish a long-term sustainable model where EBITDA profitability is the first milestone. Over the course of the year, we have seen a clear improvement quarter by quarter, as well as a significant change compared with previous years, but we had not yet achieved a positive result. Until now. EBITDA for Q4 amounts to SEK 0.9 million, compared with SEK -4.8 million in Q4 2024 and SEK -8.6 million in Q4 2023.

The strong performance in the final quarter also means that we achieve positive EBITDA for the full year 2025 of SEK 355 thousand. This can be compared with the full years 2024 and 2023, when EBITDA amounted to SEK -7.4 million and SEK -10.9 million, respectively. The improvement during the year has been achieved despite lower full-year revenue and investments of approximately SEK 1.5 million during the year, attributable to the work related to the credit market company process.

In addition to delivering a strong finish to the year in our ongoing operations, we also successfully completed the important and long-awaited divestment of our subsidiary Billecta AB in Q4. The transaction is a key component in our efforts to achieve our ambitious future targets. The buyer, Kravia Gruppen, with clear synergies and closely aligned objectives, is an optimal new owner for Billecta.

We are now well positioned to take a significant and important step and initiate the process of becoming the market's first and only credit market company with an associated savings platform for direct investments in loans. The process will begin with the submission of our application for a credit market company licence during the first quarter. I view the future with great confidence. Thanks to the sale of Billecta, we now have the financial strength to invest and take the next step. We have also demonstrated that we are moving towards profitability and can operate the Company with positive cash flow, without using capital to support day-to-day operations.

Peter Balod,

Chief Executive Officer

About SaveLend Group:

SaveLend Group AB, 559093-5176, is a fintech company with approximately 60 employees and offices in Sweden and Finland. The business is based on the savings platform SaveLend and the billing platform Billecta.

The savings platform makes it possible for savers to get yield through saving in credits, such as SME, real estate, consumer credit and factoring in both SEK and EUR. The billing platform consists of a complete billing system containing, among other things, accounts receivable, notification, and financing solutions.

