SaveLend Group AB: SaveLend Group AB completes the divestment of its subsidiary Billecta AB

SaveLend Group AB ("SaveLend Group" or the "Company") has completed the divestment of all its shares, corresponding to an ownership of approximately 78 percent, in the subsidiary Billecta AB ("Billecta"), in accordance with the share purchase agreement communicated on 22 December 2025. The transaction is based on a total valuation of Billecta of up to approximately SEK 150 million, subject to full payment of a performance-based earn-out.

All conditions for the transaction have now been fulfilled and closing has taken place. Ownership of the shares in Billecta has thus been transferred to the buyer, Kravia Gruppen. Of the initial purchase price of approximately SEK 82 million, approximately SEK 64 million has been received in cash. The remaining amount, approximately SEK 18 million, will be settled through a vendor note, to be repaid in two instalments over a period of up to five years, carrying an annual interest rate of 8.5 percent. In addition, an earn-out of up to approximately SEK 35 million may be payable, based on Billecta's results for the 2026 financial year.

The divestment of Billecta is in line with SaveLend Group's strategy to focus on its core business, the savings platform, and to strengthen the Company's continued development towards becoming a credit market company. The result and proceeds from the transaction will therefore primarily be used to strengthen the Group's equity, thereby enabling operations as a credit market company and meeting the associated capital requirements.

"Billecta has built a strong position within its segment, and we look forward to following the company's continued development under its new owners. For SaveLend Group, the divestment means that we are better positioned than ever to move forward with a clear focus on the savings platform and our journey towards becoming a credit market company, while continuing to develop our stable and attractive offering to our savers," says Peter Balod, CEO of SaveLend Group.

For further details regarding the terms of the agreement, background and rationale for the transaction, please refer to the Company's press release published on 22 December 2025.

For further information:

Peter Balod, CEO of SaveLend Group AB

Phone: +4670 412 49 93

Email: investor@savelend.se

www.savelendgroup.se

Certified Adviser

Corpura Fondkommission AB

Phone: +4673 501 58 58

Email: ca@corpura.se

www.corpura.se

About SaveLend Group:

SaveLend Group AB (559093-5176) is a fintech company with approximately 40 employees and operations in Sweden and Finland. The Company's savings platform, SaveLend, provides savers with the opportunity to earn stable returns by investing in credit assets denominated in SEK and EUR, such as business, real estate, and consumer loans, as well as factoring.