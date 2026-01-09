

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK, RHMG.DE), a German arms maker, said on Friday that it has bagged a contract of EUR 118.5 million to supply Germany's armored infantry with nine training systems for firing and combat training, or AGSP, for the Puma Infantry Fighting Vehicle.



The Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support has awarded the delivery contract to PSM Projekt System & Management GmbH, a joint venture between KNDS Germany and Rheinmetall.



The total gross volume of the procurement is EUR 119.5 million, of which EUR 118.5 million is assigned to Rheinmetall.



The first firing and combat training devices are scheduled for delivery in mid-2027. In addition, the existing AGSP development model will be upgraded to the new series standard.



Rheinmetall developed the AGSP as a new training system for mechanized infantry forces.



