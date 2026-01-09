Berner Industrier AB: Berner Industrier has completed the acquisition of Typhonix AS

As previously communicated, Berner Industrier entered into an agreement on December 17, 2025 to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Typhonix AS and has today completed the acquisition.

Typhonix started as a research company in 2006 to improve the processes for cleaning of produced water in process industries such as oil & gas. The goal was both to achieve a more efficient treatment that meets the increasingly stringent requirements for water quality, and at the same time to do this with robust equipment requiring little maintenance. Typhonix has therefore developed several patented designs for valves, pumps and other process equipment with so called "low shear" technology, which gives well documented results. The company carried out its first product sale in 2015. Sales have subsequently shown a very positive trend, with a gradually increasing number of meritorious references from some of the most demanding customers globally.

"We are pleased to welcome the entire team in Typhonix to Berner Industrier and look forward to continuing to develop the company together with the local management. With Typhonix, we add cutting-edge products as well as deep expertise to our growing water treatment business and continue to solve the problems of the future with technology.", says Caroline Reuterskiöld, CEO of Berner Industrier, who further notes that the acquisition will be Berner Industrier's second since April 2025 and will be included in the Energy & Environment business area as of January 9th 2026.

Berner Industrier is a Nordic industrial group in sustainable technology that operates in a number of attractive and growing niche markets. The Group offers innovative products and solutions that help solve the challenges of our societies through technology. Key areas include clean energy, clean water and sustainable use of resources. The Group consists of nine companies that together have about 240 employees across the Nordic region and annual revenues of about SEK 1,000 million. Berner Industrier was founded in 1897 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market since 2017. The share's ticker symbol is BERNER. Read more about us at bernerindustrier.se.