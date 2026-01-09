Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Fundamental stark, Kurs zu niedrig - Chance beim Krebs-Impfstoff-Pionier!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AGAG | ISIN: SE0006143129 | Ticker-Symbol: P5H
München
09.01.26 | 08:01
9,280 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BERNER INDUSTRIER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BERNER INDUSTRIER AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.01.2026 11:00 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Berner Industrier AB: Berner Industrier has completed the acquisition of Typhonix AS

As previously communicated, Berner Industrier entered into an agreement on December 17, 2025 to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Typhonix AS and has today completed the acquisition.

Typhonix started as a research company in 2006 to improve the processes for cleaning of produced water in process industries such as oil & gas. The goal was both to achieve a more efficient treatment that meets the increasingly stringent requirements for water quality, and at the same time to do this with robust equipment requiring little maintenance. Typhonix has therefore developed several patented designs for valves, pumps and other process equipment with so called "low shear" technology, which gives well documented results. The company carried out its first product sale in 2015. Sales have subsequently shown a very positive trend, with a gradually increasing number of meritorious references from some of the most demanding customers globally.

"We are pleased to welcome the entire team in Typhonix to Berner Industrier and look forward to continuing to develop the company together with the local management. With Typhonix, we add cutting-edge products as well as deep expertise to our growing water treatment business and continue to solve the problems of the future with technology.", says Caroline Reuterskiöld, CEO of Berner Industrier, who further notes that the acquisition will be Berner Industrier's second since April 2025 and will be included in the Energy & Environment business area as of January 9th 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Caroline Reuterskiöld, CEO, +46 8-501 567 90
henrik.nordin@ bernerindustrier.se

About us

Berner Industrier is a Nordic industrial group in sustainable technology that operates in a number of attractive and growing niche markets. The Group offers innovative products and solutions that help solve the challenges of our societies through technology. Key areas include clean energy, clean water and sustainable use of resources. The Group consists of nine companies that together have about 240 employees across the Nordic region and annual revenues of about SEK 1,000 million. Berner Industrier was founded in 1897 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market since 2017. The share's ticker symbol is BERNER. Read more about us at bernerindustrier.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.