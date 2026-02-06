Anzeige
Freitag, 06.02.2026
Kupfer im Fokus: Warum US-Projekte jetzt neu gelesen werden
WKN: A2AGAG | ISIN: SE0006143129
Frankfurt
06.02.26 | 08:08
8,140 Euro
-5,13 % -0,440
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.02.2026 09:00 Uhr
Berner Industrier AB: Revised financial targets

On 6 February 2026, the Board of Directors of Berner Industrier AB adopted updated financial targets for the Group. The targets have been updated to better reflect Berner Industrier's development in recent years as well as the strategic priorities to deliver long-term attractive and sustainable growth, profitability, and returns.

The following financial targets have been set:

· Net sales growth
Average net sales growth should be at least 10 percent per year over a business cycle.
Unchanged target

· Profitability growth
Average EBITA growth should be at least 15 percent per year over a business cycle.
Replaces previous target: EBITA margin should be at least 9 percent per year on average over a business cycle.

· Returns
Return on equity: Return on equity should be at least 25%
Unchanged target, but the definition of return is updated to use net income. Previously, the result after net financial items was used.

· Capital structure
The leverage ratio, defined as Net debt/LTM EBITDA shall be less than 2.5x
Replaces previous target "The company shall have an equity to asset ratio of not less than 35 per cent". LTM = last 12 months. EBITDA and net debt excluding effects from IFRS16.

Regarding dividends, the policy previously adopted by the Board of Directors has been left unchanged:
Berner Industrier's goal is to distribute 30-50 percent of profit after tax. The company's financial position, cash flow, acquisition opportunities and future prospects are taken into account.

More information regarding the new financial targets will be communicated in connection with the interim report for the first quarter 2026, including pro forma for the previous year.

For more information, please contact:

Caroline Reuterskiöld, CEO, +46 8-501 567 90
caroline.reuterskiold@ bernerindustrier.se

Henrik Nordin, CFO and deputy CEO, +46 8-501 567 90
henrik.nordin@ bernerindustrier.se

About us

Berner Industrier is a Nordic industrial group in sustainable technology that operates in a number of attractive and growing niche markets. The Group offers innovative products and solutions that help solve the challenges of our societies through technology. Key areas include clean energy, clean water and sustainable use of resources. The Group consists of nine companies that together have about 240 employees across the Nordic region and annual revenues of about SEK 1,000 million. Berner Industrier was founded in 1897 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market since 2017. The share's ticker symbol is BERNER. Read more about us at bernerindustrier.se.

This information is information that Berner Industrier AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-06 09:00 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
