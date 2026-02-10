Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Pacifica meldet neue hochgradige Entdeckung und genau deshalb kann der Markt das nicht ignorieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AGAG | ISIN: SE0006143129 | Ticker-Symbol: P5H
München
10.02.26 | 08:01
9,820 Euro
+1,24 % +0,120
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BERNER INDUSTRIER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BERNER INDUSTRIER AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.02.2026 17:30 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Berner Industrier AB: Autofric broadens its product portfolio and strengthens its offering in sludge dewatering

Berner Industrier's subsidiary Autofric has signed an agreement with the Jernbro Group to take over a small part or their business, which is currently run under the name Jernbro Water Technologies (JWT). Through this, Autofric broadens its product range while strengthening its sales and service organization.

The Jernbro Group has a strong position in industrial service, maintenance and contracting. JWT is a specialist in equipment and solutions for municipal and industrial water and wastewater treatment. JWT offers products and solutions for polymer preparation and thickening, among other things. By transferring the operations of the unit JWT, Jernbro now wants to focus on its core business.

For Autofric, this is part of a larger initiative.

"JWT's products complement our own screw presses and screw conveyors in an excellent way and make us more complete in sludge treatment - from sludge screening, polymer handling and preparation to thickening and dewatering," says Joakim Nilsson, managing director of Autofric.

At the same time, Autofric is also strengthening its commercial organization in Sweden.

"We are establishing a new sales and project management department in Gothenburg, strengthening our expertise in process, lab and operational optimization and adding an established service and aftermarket organization in Sweden," Joakim Nilsson continues. "With this in place, we can effectively serve the Swedish market with high-quality products, complete solutions as well as service and aftermarket, under the name Autofric."

"The goal of Berner Industrier is to contribute to the society of the future through technical solutions. Good sludge management is an important factor for a sustainable society, and we want to be part of solving the challenges through our subsidiary Autofric," says Caroline Reuterskiöld, CEO of Berner Industrier AB.

The transaction is structured as an asset transfer at a for the Group marginal amount and completion is preliminarily expected to take place in early March.

For more information, please contact:

Caroline Reuterskiöld, CEO, +46 8-501 567 90
caroline.reuterskiold@ bernerindustrier.se

Henrik Nordin, CFO and deputy CEO, +46 8-501 567 90
henrik.nordin@ bernerindustrier.se

About us

Berner Industrier is a Nordic industrial group in sustainable technology that operates in a number of attractive and growing niche markets. The Group offers innovative products and solutions that help solve the challenges of our societies through technology. Key areas include clean energy, clean water and sustainable use of resources. The Group consists of nine companies that together have about 240 employees across the Nordic region and annual revenues of about SEK 1,000 million. Berner Industrier was founded in 1897 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market since 2017. The share's ticker symbol is BERNER. Read more about us at bernerindustrier.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.